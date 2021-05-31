At times in 2020-21, guards Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson were able to electrify Missouri men’s basketball with outstanding displays on the offensive end. With Pinson leaving the program and Smith graduating, it was vital for coach Cuonzo Martin to address the backcourt in the Tigers’ 2021 recruiting class.
Enter freshman guard Anton Brookshire, who is coming off a Missouri state championship with Kickapoo High School alongside another 2021 Missouri commit, Trevon Brazile.
Between incoming transfers and freshmen, Missouri is expected to have eight new players on its roster this fall. Brookshire is Part 5 of the Missourian’s series on MU’s roster additions.
Who he is
The Springfield native was the first player to commit to Missouri’s 2021 class, announcing his decision in May 2020. He chose the Tigers over offers from fellow power-conference programs Creighton and Iowa State.
He committed after a string of strong performances his junior season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights of that year included a 33-point outburst against an esteemed Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) team that featured 2020-21 LSU star Cameron Thomas.
Brazile joined Kickapoo from Springfield’s Parkview High, and Brookshire returned to the Chiefs for his senior season. They won the Class 6 state championship. The guard had 21 points in the championship game against Liberty to cap a dominant run through some of the state’s best programs.
Brookshire’s playing style creates fits for opposing defenses. His range stretches beyond the 3-point line, meaning opponents have to close out on him, allowing him to get into the lane and finish with an array of floaters and moves at the rim.
With Missouri’s role of lead ballhandler in question, Brookshire might be asked to take on some point-guard duties early in his career. This could be difficult for a player who averaged just 3.5 assists his junior high school season. Game film does show flashes of the ability to thread the needle, but his passing needs to improve if he is going to be a lead guard in the SEC.
How he fits
Brookshire will be a welcomed addition to a roster that has had to rely on incoming transfers after seeing recruits transfer out during Martin’s tenure. The heavy turnover this offseason will allow the freshman guard to compete for playing time early and often.
On the court, Brookshire’s biggest asset to the Tigers will be his shooting ability. It’s no secret that Missouri’s struggles shooting the ball last season were huge and led to long scoring droughts during games. Brookshire’s smooth mechanics and ability to get his shot off in a variety of ways mean he should help the team improve from beyond the arc.
Defensively, Brookshire will be more of a question mark. Coming into the program at 6-foot and 160 pounds, it remains to be seen whether he will be strong enough to compete physically in the SEC. It will be interesting to see how long Martin’s leash is with Brookshire if he does struggle on the defensive end.
If Brookshire is able to defend at a capable level, he should be able to contribute in a significant role for the 2021-22 Tigers and give Missouri fans something to be excited about.