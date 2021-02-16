As Missouri made its way to Athens, a big void was once again left to be filled.
For the second consecutive game, senior Jeremiah Tilmon remained away from the team Tuesday night due to a death in his family. When the Tigers needed it most, what’s left of their frontcourt provided a huge effort to make up for the big man’s absence. But it wasn’t enough to overcome self-inflicted mishaps, as Missouri lost 80-70 to Georgia.
As much as the Tigers’ frontcourt was prepared to replace Tilmon’s production, their backcourt let them down in every way possible.
Dru Smith, Missouri’s most consistent guard this season, broke his 10-game streak of scoring in double figures. Smith posted nine points on 1-for-5 shooting from deep and turned the ball over four times.
But it was junior guard Xavier Pinson who truly came up short, as Georgia ran away with the game in the second half.
Pinson struggled initiating the offense, never quite finding a rhythm. He managed 11 points while shooting 4 of 13 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point range. His four turnovers were seemingly less than what his play accounted for. In Pinson’s 23 minutes, Georgia outscored Missouri by 19 points, and he struggled to make plays out of Georgia’s traps, and junior guard Javon Pickett was a -20.
“I think, you know, just strong drives,” coach Cuonzo Martin said of his expectations for Pinson in a game like Tuesday’s. “It’s stuff we talk about all the time. Strong defense. Execute what we’re trying to do as a point guard and you got one of the experienced guys in our program. ... It’s nothing different than (what) I talk about all the time.”
Tilmon’s absence unlocked quite a bit for the Tigers on both ends. Missouri was able to stretch the floor with forward Mitchell Smith at the five, and when Smith left the floor, MU experimented with small-ball lineups that featured 6-foot-8 Parker Braun as its talent player.
From there, Braun and sophomore Kobe Brown made the loss of Tilmon much more bearable.
Brown erupted for 13 first half points — ultimately scoring a career-high 21 — finding his way through the cracks of Georgia’s interior defense. The sophomore duo made its presence felt when manning the rim, combining for five of Missouri’s seven blocks.
After just two turnovers in the first half, the Tigers couldn’t catch a break during the final 20 minutes. Missouri turned the ball over 11 times in the second half, with its starting guards combining for eight of them. With all the extra possessions, the Bulldogs had a field day.
Georgia had an incredibly efficient half, seeing and creating more open looks during the final 12-minute stretch than it had all game. Gonzaga, the nation’s No. 1 team, averages a Division I best 1.209 points per possession. Georgia had similar efficiency in the half, averaging 1.27 points per possession.
The Bulldogs went 5 of 6 from beyond the arc in the second half, eventually tying their second best 3-point performance of the season at 46.7%. It’s an outstanding mark for a team that ranks 256th in the country in 3-point %.
On the other end of the spectrum, Missouri shed its defensive identity entirely. Through Jan. 23, the Tigers held all their opponents below 80 points in regulation. They’ve since allowed four teams to score 80 or more inside 40 minutes.
“...We can’t call a timeout every possession,” Braun said. “We gotta take it in our hands. And we can’t put our heads down ... we’ve gotta buckle down and really rely on our defense because that’s what this program and organization kind of takes pride in.”
Missouri extended its losing streak to three games and is left with more questions than it arrived with in Athens. The team that was No. 10 in the country and a projected No. 4 seed in the tournament as recently as Saturday has only slid further.