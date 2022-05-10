Dennis Gates has never been one to shy away from talking about his mentor.
The new Missouri men's basketball coach was an assistant under Leonard Hamilton at Florida State and often speaks of his influence on him. It was seen at Cleveland State. It was spoken of at Missouri ... but was fully seen for the first time Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
Eight of the 10 members of the Tigers' new staff worked with Hamilton in some capacity, whether that be as an assistant like Gates, a head manager like new Missouri player development coordinator Perin Foote or somewhere in between.
That's why special assistant Ryan Sharbaugh, who was a graduate assistant under Hamilton for two years, calls him "The Godfather." He then gestured at the other staff members around the Clinton Club room.
"I call him a 'made man,' him a 'made man.' Coach (Dickey) Nutt is a made man. They're all made men," Sharbaugh said, "but 'The Godfather' is Leonard Hamilton.
"You've got some made men in this room, but The Godfather is The Godfather."
And, according to Nutt, The Godfather's praise for his made man leading Missouri came long before he left Florida State.
"Coach Hamilton told me (in) about the third week of my job," Nutt said, "he put his arm around me one day and said, '(Gates is) the smartest coach I've ever had.'"
While The Godfather remains at Florida State, his influence spread from Cleveland State to Missouri. Gates now assumes the head role, while Nutt, assistant coach Charlton Young and five others on the staff have directly worked with Hamilton.
Under Gates, Missouri appears to be building something similar to what his mentor has in Tallahassee.
"(Hamilton) does a phenomenal job in building relationships with his players. The players will run through a wall for him because they know he cares," said chief of staff Matt Cline, who served as a graduate assistant under Hamilton for two years. "I think that's something that you'll see here, where every single one of our staff members is going to dive in deep into the relationships and personal lives of our student-athletes.
"They know that we really, truly care for them, and then that'll translate into success on the court as well."
Much of Hamilton's success has come down to recruiting, which is something for which Gates has been lauded. When he was first introduced as Missouri's new coach, Gates stressed the importance of recruiting both new players and the players already on the team "every day."
The Tigers find themselves in a similar position to last season, with three returning players — Kaleb Brown, Kobe Brown and Ronnie DeGray III.
"Those guys are great, great guys," Gates said. "It is well documented what Kobe Brown has achieved and accomplished in this infant stage of his career. His best basketball is ahead of him."
Missouri has two scholarship spots open for next season's roster, which Gates said will be filled. He did not give a time frame for announcements on those but said he is "excited about where we are with our two scholarships."
While there has been some success on the recruiting front with four-star forward Aidan Shaw recommitting to Missouri and landing seven transfers, there has been some doubt. Sean East and Mohamed Diarra are both transferring from junior colleges, while Tre Gomillion, D'Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston all played in JUCO before making the jump to Division I.
Nutt and assistant coach Kyle Smithpeters are both coming directly from JUCO programs as well.
"I concentrate a lot more on basketball and a lot more on my relationships with my guys," Smithpeters said. "You learn to do so much with so little and how to literally manage your time at a junior college level because you had to. You only had 24 hours in a day, and you had to take care of 15 kids the best possible way."
But through it all, it came back to one man's influence — The Godfather. Hamilton mentored Gates and much of the new Missouri staff. Now the job is to replicate some of his success.
"I use the word 'mentor' a lot in this, and that's what he's about," Sharbaugh said. "Every one of us has a little piece of that in understanding how that system has operated, how Coach Hamilton has operated, how Coach Gates wants to operate and will continue to operate."