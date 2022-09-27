Missouri men's basketball will face Iowa State for a second consecutive season in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. This season's matchup will tip off at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Mizzou Arena.
The Tigers lost to the Cyclones 67-50 in Ames, Iowa, last season. MU's last victory in the challenge was a 102-98 overtime thriller over TCU in the 2020-21 season.
All games will be shown on the ESPN Family of Networks. Here is the full list of matchups and times:
- West Virginia at Auburn, 11 a.m.
- Texas Tech at LSU, 1 p.m.
- Alabama at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
- TCU at Mississippi State, 3 p.m.
- Texas at Tennessee, 3 p.m. or 5 p.m.
- Arkansas at Baylor, 3 p.m. or 5 p.m.
- Florida at Kansas State, 5 p.m.
- Kansas at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
- Ole Miss at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
Jordan Butler puts MU in top three
Missouri men's basketball target Jordan Butler listed the Tigers as one of his top three schools Monday, along with fellow SEC teams Auburn and South Carolina.
Butler, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023, attends Christ Church Episcopal School in Greenville, South Carolina. He is the No. 2-ranked player in the state and the No. 119-ranked player nationally, according to 247Sports.
The big man took an official visit to MU on Sept. 19 and was present for the Tigers' football game against Abilene Christian.
Rich chooses Kansas State
Another 2023 men's basketball target — three-star forward Macaleab Rich — chose to take his talents to Manhattan, Kansas.
Rich plays for East St. Louis High School, and included both Kansas State and MU in his top-four schools — along with UIC and Ole Miss — on Sept. 6. He was in attendance for MU football's game against the Wildcats on Sept. 10 and committed to Kansas State on Monday.