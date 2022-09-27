Missouri Iowa St Basketball

Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) regains control of a timed ball as Missouri forward Kobe Brown (24) defends during the second half of a game Jan. 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Missouri and Iowa State will face off for the second straight season in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at 1 p.m. Jan. 28, 2023, at Mizzou Arena.

 Matthew Putney/The Associated Press

Missouri men's basketball will face Iowa State for a second consecutive season in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. This season's matchup will tip off at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers lost to the Cyclones 67-50 in Ames, Iowa, last season. MU's last victory in the challenge was a 102-98 overtime thriller over TCU in the 2020-21 season.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

