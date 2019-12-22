Tough is both a great and an OK way to describe Missouri men's basketball's first 11 games.
If measurable toughness is the subject of discussion, then coach Cuonzo Martin has been successful in getting his hard-nosed, physical style across.
The Tigers guard right in opponent's faces, force contested shots and make teams uncomfortable with the ball in their hands. It's why Missouri is currently in the top 15 nationally in points per game allowed (57.7, 13th), opposing field goal percentage (37%, 12th) and total field goals allowed (210, seventh).
This year, Missouri is a classic Cuonzo team, plain and simple. Even better for him is that his players seem to be getting the hint.
"Like Coach says, you've got to be tough," Tigers' forward Javon Pickett said in a press conference after Missouri's 63-56 Braggin' Rights win over Illinois on Saturday in St. Louis. "It's not about fighting or talking trash. It's about getting rebounds, getting stops and getting on the floor."
But if "tough" means "tough to beat?" That's where things get a bit hairy.
Yes, Missouri has picked up its two biggest wins of the season in the last three games. Those were a 64-54 victory over Temple in Philadelphia on Dec. 7 and the statement performance at Braggin' Rights, where the Tigers won the rebounding battle (36-32) against what was the nation's No. 1 team on the glass. So just maybe the Tigers' national pedigree is on the rise.
But it was before this current three-game win streak that Missouri was in some real hot water. An overtime loss at then-No. 21 Xavier was an encouraging performance, but disappointing back-to-back double-digit losses in Kansas City to Butler and Oklahoma followed a couple of weeks later.
Then came the low point: a 68-60 loss to Charleston Southern in Columbia on Dec. 3, a team who has a 44-point home loss to Furman on its record and currently ranks No. 293 in KenPom rankings. Martin called the defeat "one of the toughest" of his career postgame. It'll sting even more if the Tigers end up on the wrong side of the NCAA tournament bubble down the line because of it.
Martin said after the Illinois game that, barring any injuries, he thought the Illini will end up being a tournament team. Now with two Quadrant 1 wins (games against the top 75 teams in RPI rankings) on its resume, the question is if Missouri can ride the coattails of a stellar defense to earn an invite to dance, too.
"We have good defensive numbers. I think we can have elite numbers if we truly took pride in playing defense," Martin said Saturday. "When you're defending at an elite level, you have the chance to beat anybody. You don't want to play a casual game. You want to be physical, you want to be tough, you want to do it without fouling."
Missouri plays eight games between Sunday and Jan. 25, and it could be argued it's the season's most important period.
After a home game against Chicago State on Dec. 30, the Tigers begin SEC play with a gauntlet of an opening three games: at No. 6 Kentucky first, followed by a two-game home stand against No. 21 Tennessee and a Florida team that's hopped in and out of the AP Top 25.
More conference games against Mississippi State, Alabama and Texas A&M follow, then the nonconference schedule ends with a Big 12/SEC Challenge game against No. 25 West Virginia in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Martin and his team will most likely speak more about the brutal stretch after the team's holiday break and the Chicago State game. But when Martin was asked how confident he was in his team after the win in St. Louis, he said that as long as there's no major setbacks, expect the Tigers to be a force as the season goes along.
"If we're healthy, I think we're as good as any team," Martin said. "You go into SEC play, I've said it to our guys before, you have a chance to be as good as anybody. Again, barring any major injuries and we stick to the script, we have a chance to be as good as anybody in the league."