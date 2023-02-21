Missouri men’s basketball collected its 20th win of the season with a 66-64 overtime victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. The 20-win mark ties Dennis Gates with Cuonzo Martin for the most wins by a first-year coach with the Tigers. Martin reached 20 wins on the last regular-season game of the 2017-18 season.
“We got to 20 wins. I know that was a team goal for us,” Nick Honor said.
A key to the Tigers’ success Tuesday came in an area where they struggled Saturday against Texas A&M.
Missouri had the ball for 102 of the first 120 seconds of the first half, and it was because the Tigers grabbed four offensive boards, previewing what would become a positive them in their victory.
Three days after Texas A&M put on a statistical rebounding clinic against the Tigers, MU responded by not only defeating Mississippi State but going toe-to-toe in the rebounding battle against the bigger visitors. When the final buzzer sounded, Missouri had 38 rebounds to the Aggies’ 41. The Tigers’ 11 offensive rebounds provided the confidence to fire away against the Bulldogs. Seven minutes into the game, every Tigers player that had touched the floor to that point had recorded a rebound.
“The pursuit of the ball, I thought our guys never got discouraged about missing with those offensive rebounds,” Gates said.
Tre Gomillion led the way with 10 rebounds — including seven on the defensive end — to go along with eight points, two assists and two steals. He had missed seven of the previous eight games
“I can’t say enough about him,” Gates said. “To deliver 10 rebounds, eight points and make a significant difference in our team, he’s what we were missing and we’re happy that he’s back.”
Kobe Brown added six rebounds while Mohamed Diarra and D’Moi Hodge grabbed four each. Even the 5-foot-10 Honor, who knocked down the Tigers’ game-winning 3, recorded four rebounds himself.
With MU seeing an uptick in rebounding and aggressively playing its way to victory, it further strengthens a year where the Tigers have been exceeding expectations after being picked to finish 11th in the Southeastern Conference.
Gates is one of 15 finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award and is one of four coaches nominated in the first year with their school. Since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012, Gates ties Kermit Davis and Eric Musselman for the most wins in their first season with an SEC program. He trails Mike White, who went 21-15 with Florida in 2015-16.
With three regular-season and likely at least two postseason games remaining, Gates will have ample opportunity to surpass White. MU travels to play Georgia at noon Saturday. The Bulldogs rank 127th in KenPom. After that, Missouri faces LSU (146th in KenPom) and Ole Miss (121st in KenPom).