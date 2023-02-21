Missouri men’s basketball collected its 20th win of the season with a 66-64 overtime victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. The 20-win mark ties Dennis Gates with his predecessor Cuonzo Martin for the most wins by a first-year coach with the Tigers. Martin reached 20 wins in the last regular-season game of the 2017-18 season.

“We got to 20 wins. I know that was a team goal for us,” MU point guard Nick Honor said.

  Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism

