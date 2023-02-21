Missouri men’s basketball collected its 20th win of the season with a 66-64 overtime victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. The 20-win mark ties Dennis Gates with his predecessor Cuonzo Martin for the most wins by a first-year coach with the Tigers. Martin reached 20 wins in the last regular-season game of the 2017-18 season.
“We got to 20 wins. I know that was a team goal for us,” MU point guard Nick Honor said.
A key to the Tigers’ success Tuesday came in an area where they struggled Saturday against Texas A&M.
Missouri had the ball for 102 of the first 120 seconds of the game, because the Tigers grabbed four offensive boards, previewing what would become key to their victory.
Just three days after Texas A&M put on a statistical rebounding clinic against the Tigers, MU responded by not only defeating Mississippi State, but going toe-to-toe in the rebounding battle against the taller visitors.
When the final buzzer sounded, Missouri had 38 rebounds to the Bulldogs’ 41. But the Tigers’ 11 offensive rebounds provided the confidence to fire away. Every Missouri player that touched the floor Tuesday recorded a rebound.
“I thought our guys never got discouraged about missing with those offensive rebounds,” Gates said.
Tre Gomillion led the way with 10 rebounds — including seven on the defensive end — to go along with eight points, two assists and two steals. He had missed the previous seven games before returning for just three minutes against Texas A&M.
“I can’t say enough about him,” Gates said. “He’s what we were missing, and we’re happy that he’s back.”
Kobe Brown added six rebounds, while Mohamed Diarra and D’Moi Hodge each grabbed four boards. Even the 5-foot-10 Honor, who knocked down the game-winning 3, recorded four rebounds.
With MU seeing an uptick in rebounding and aggressively playing its way to victory, it further strengthens a year in which the Tigers have been exceeding expectations. Missouri was picked to finish 11th in the Southeastern Conference preseason media poll.
Gates is one of 15 finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award and is one of four coaches nominated in the first year with their school.
Gates is now tied with Kermit Davis and Eric Musselman for the most wins in their first season with an SEC program. He trails Mike White, who went 21-15 with Florida in 2015-16.
With three regular-season and likely at least two postseason games remaining, Gates will have ample opportunity to surpass White. MU travels to play Georgia at noon Saturday. The Bulldogs rank 127th in KenPom. After that, Missouri faces LSU (146) and Ole Miss (121).