Dennis Gates had ambition when he was coming out of high school.
During every recruiting visit when he was being scouted by college coaches, he said he asked each one a simple question.
“I said, ‘Do you have rules and regulations against freshman becoming captains?’ Yeah, I asked that question,” Gates said. “There was one coach who sat at the edge of his seat toward me. The remainder pushed back and said, ‘What is this kid talking about?’”
That one coach — Ben Braun — led him to his collegiate career at California, where he was a captain as a freshman. One of those coaches who recruited him while he was at Whitney Young in Chicago was Norm Stewart at Missouri.
“At that point, the seed of how special Missouri was at that time was planted. It was nurtured,” Gates said. “Although I decided elsewhere, things come full circle.”
All these years later, Gates finds himself at MU.
Gates was introduced as the 20th coach in Missouri men’s basketball history on the practice court at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday. He arrives in Columbia after three years as the coach at Cleveland State. He also served as an assistant at Florida State for eight years before leaving to coach the Vikings.
In 2019, he arrived in July in Cleveland, late in the offseason, with three players on his roster. He had to put together a team and staff in two weeks. Cleveland State finished 11-21 in his first season, and Gates won Horizon League coach of the year despite the poor record.
He left for Ohio that season despite Florida State putting together its best roster in years and having a chance for a national championship run.
“Every friend of mine in this business said I was committing career suicide by choosing Cleveland State,” Gates said. “That same team that we put together — they won championships. They cut down nets, held up trophies and raised banners.”
That ambition that led him to California and Cleveland State has now led him to Columbia. That same ambition is not going away.
In fact, it is only growing.
“I can trust my dream of being a Hall of Fame coach. I can trust my dream of winning a national championship here with Mizzou,” Gates said. “But, also, Mizzou can trust me being the ... head men’s basketball coach.”
The process that brought Gates to Columbia was not a short one.
Since parting way with former coach Cuonzo Martin, Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said she met with several candidates, both in person and over Zoom. In the end, she went with a familiar face.
Reed-Francois, who was in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Virginia Tech, had seen Florida State’s program turn around at a rapid speed. She wanted to find the answer to how that was happening.
“I started asking people, and they said, ‘Dennis Gates,’” she said. “He’s an incredible recruiter. He is the real deal, so he came on my radar.”
With that, she kept tabs on Gates. When the coaching role opened at UNLV, he was already on a list. While she opted to hire TJ Otzleberger, who now has Iowa State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, she kept Gates on her list.
Now, in her first major hire at Missouri, she can cross his name off.
“In Dennis Gates, we’ve found a passionate, prepared and values-based leader,” Reed-Francois said. “He has and will continue to recruit the best and brightest.”
Earlier in the day, MU made the Gates hire official after a 7 a.m. Board of Curators meeting to approve details of his contract.
Missouri’s coaching search concluded 11 days after announcing Martin’s departure. The Tigers finished 12-21 in Martin’s final season in Columbia and lost in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Martin made two NCAA Tournament appearances in his five seasons at Missouri. The program then started a national search for a new coach.
Missouri was last looked at as a potential Final Four team a decade ago. The Tigers were a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament that season but famously lost to Norfolk State in the first round.
Gates’ job will be to get MU back to that pedigree and to compete for the SEC title. While that might not come in his first season, he has shown he can build a program. He led Cleveland State to two Horizon League regular-season titles, one conference tournament championship and one NCAA Tournament appearance. He finished with a 50-40 record in Cleveland, going 39-19 after that first season.
Can he do that in a high-major conference? That remains to be seen.
One thing is certain, though. He has the confidence of those who brought him to Columbia.
“We have very high hopes, but we know that you’re gonna show all of us, and the nation, that Mizzou basketball is back and is gonna be in charge,” UM System president Mun Choi said. “So welcome, and let’s get to work.”