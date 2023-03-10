NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates' contract has been extended for an additional season after leading the Tigers to 24 wins — so far — in his first campaign at the helm.
Gates' extension runs through the 2028-29 season, and his annual salary will jump to $4 million per year, with an increase of $100,000 per season until the end of the contract, according to a news release.
"Thank you to the Board of Curators, President Mun Choi and (athletic director) Desireé Reed-Francois for this opportunity to continue to lead Missouri basketball," Gates said in the release. "The city of Columbia is my home, my family loves it here, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. My staff has done a tremendous job of supporting my dream building on the great tradition of Mizzou. I'm proud to be a Tiger and to coach at this wonderful institution."
The extension also means it would take $25.5 million to buy Gates out of his contract this year, according to Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
Gates turned around the Tigers' roster, largely through the transfer portal, and installed a fast-paced system. He has led Missouri, which was picked to finish 11th in the preseason SEC poll, to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament for the first time in program history.
With Gates' long-term vision of hanging banners in Mizzou Arena, the contract aims to keep him at MU for the foreseeable future.
Missouri continues its postseason run against Alabama in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament at noon Saturday in Nashville.