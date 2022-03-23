New Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates was named a finalist for the Ben Jobe Award on Tuesday. The award is presented to the country’s best Division I minority head coach.
Gates is one of 25 finalists to be considered for the award. He is joined by fellow Southeastern Conference coach Jerry Stackhouse (Vanderbilt). Last year’s Ben Jobe Award winner was Leonard Hamilton, who Gates spent eight seasons as an assistant coach for at Florida State.
This is potentially the third coaching award Gates could win through three seasons as a head coach. He won two Coach of the Year awards for his rebuilding effort at Cleveland State.
The Jobe Award is named after Ben Jobe, an iconic coach in HBCU men’s basketball. Jobe coached at six HBCUs throughout his career and was notable for his time at Southern. In the 1993 Tournament, his No. 15-seeded Jaguars knocked off 2-seed Wake Forest in the first round — which he became one of the most infamous upsets in tournament history.