Missouri Tennessee Basketball

Missouri coach Dennis Gates, right, talks with guard Sean East II during the first half against Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn. Gates is one of 15 finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

 Wade Payne/The Associated Press

After leading the Tigers to a 19-7 record so far this season, Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates was named to the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Watch List on Friday.

Gates is one of 15 coaches on the watchlist, according to a news release Friday. The Tigers have exceeded expectations so far this season and currently sit sixth in the SEC standings after being picked to finish 11th preseason.

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

