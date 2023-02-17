After leading the Tigers to a 19-7 record so far this season, Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates was named to the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Watch List on Friday.
Gates is one of 15 coaches on the watchlist, according to a news release Friday. The Tigers have exceeded expectations so far this season and currently sit sixth in the SEC standings after being picked to finish 11th preseason.
"That's not possible without our staff," Gates said. "That's not possible without our fan base. That's not possible without our players. So any kind of recognition on our team, it may bear the name of one person but I share it with many."
In his first season with Missouri, Gates has turned around a program that finished 12-21 last season. Gates brought in a host of newcomers, mostly through the transfer portal, and helped his team jell quickly. The Tigers have five wins over ranked teams this season and are firmly in the NCAA Tournament conversation.
As the season continues, the watchlist will be cut to 10 semifinalists, announced March 9. It will then be narrowed down to four finalists, announced March 20, according to the release.
Gates has a chance to further his campaign for coach of the year and bring the Tigers their first 20-win season since 2017-18 when they face Texas A&M at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.