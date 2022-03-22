Missouri has officially hired Dennis Gates as its next men's basketball coach. Gates joins the Tigers after three seasons in the same role at Cleveland State. An introductory news conference has been called for noon at Mizzou Arena. Gates, MU athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois, UM System president Mun Choi and members of the Board of Curators will be in attendance.
The hire was made official after a Board of Curators meeting Tuesday morning.
Gates finished his tenure with the Vikings with two Horizon League regular-season titles, one conference tournament championship and one NCAA Tournament appearance. He finished with a 50-40 record in Cleveland, with 21 of those losses coming in his first season. Since that initial campaign, Gates went 39-19 and helped rebuild Cleveland State's program.
“We will build a program that all Mizzou fans will be proud of, for how we play, how our student-athletes represent the University of Missouri and how our togetherness and work ethic will lead to on-court victories," Gates said in a news release.
This season, the Vikings finished 20-11 and lost in the first round of the NIT.
Missouri's coaching search concludes 11 days after announcing it had parted ways with former coach Cuonzo Martin. The Tigers finished 12-21 in Martin's final season in Columbia and lost in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Martin made two NCAA Tournament appearances in his five seasons at Missouri. The program then started a national search for a new coach.
"We all agree Coach Gates fits into that vision and will take Mizzou basketball to new heights," Choi said in the release. "We’re excited to welcome Coach Gates into the Tiger family of students, staff, faculty, alumni and friends.”
Before taking over in Cleveland, Gates was an assistant at Florida State for eight seasons under coach Leonard Hamilton. He established himself as one of the top assistants in the country before leaving for the Vikings.
Before joining Hamilton's staff, Gates was an assistant at Nevada, Northern Illinois, California and Marquette and was a skills coach with the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers.
Gates played collegiately at California and is from Chicago.
“The Board of Curators supports this decision, and we offer a warm welcome to Coach Gates and his family," Board of Curators chair Darryl Chatman said in the release. "As a board, we support setting higher expectations and making progress in all that we do as a university, and that applies to research and academics, as well as athletics. We look forward to all that Coach Gates will bring to the court and to our student-athletes.”