Georgetown transfer forward and Missouri target Tre King committed to Iowa State, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.
King narrowed his final choices down to Missouri, Iowa State and Wichita State before choosing the Cyclones.
King visited both Missouri and Wichita State before committing.
He played for Eastern Kentucky, where he averaged 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds as a junior before transferring to Georgetown. He never played for the Hoyas, reentering the transfer portal shortly after enrolling.
While he is currently ineligible to play until the 2022-23 season, King intends to obtain a waiver that would make him eligible to play as early as next month.
Missouri faces Iowa State at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 in Ames, Iowa.