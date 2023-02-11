KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It felt like it was over.

No. 6 Tennessee controlled the final 12 minutes of play, while Missouri couldn’t overcome foul trouble to put away the Volunteers after leading by as many as 17 points Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. But just as he did against UCF in December, DeAndre Gholston came through again for the Tigers.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you