KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It felt like it was over.
No. 6 Tennessee controlled the final 12 minutes of play, while Missouri couldn’t overcome foul trouble to put away the Volunteers after leading by as many as 17 points Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. But just as he did against UCF in December, DeAndre Gholston came through again for the Tigers.
Following a missed free throw by Santiago Vescovi and a lane violation on the Volunteers, Gholston weaved his way down the court before launching a desperation 3 at the buzzer. His game-winner against UCF banked off the glass, but Saturday’s against Tennessee was nothing but net, as the Tigers came away with a stunning 86-85 victory after what seemed like a second half to forget.
“I say sometimes you don’t practice shots that will win you games, but we will win a game off a half-court shot, which Dre demonstrated at UCF,” Tigers coach Dennis Gates said. “We did not know it was coming back.”
Gholston, who hit the third game-winning shot of his career, credits his late-game confidence to an unfortunate moment in his basketball career.
“What I can say is in my freshman year of high school, one of my seniors passed me the ball for a game-winning shot against a rival ... and I missed it,” Gholston said. “I was hurt for about two weeks. So, every single day, I kind of just told myself that I’ll always be fearless in that situation and be confident, and it worked out.
“We just didn’t flinch; we didn’t blink. The team kind of looked at me and kind of said, ‘Just make something happen.’ ... I just believed in myself and my team and believed in my coaching staff, and it worked for us.”
Victory looked bleak for the Tigers (19-6, 7-5 Southeastern Conference) with 11:08 to play.
Kobe Brown picked up his fourth foul, forcing him to sit, while Tennessee went on a 9-0 run to cut Missouri’s lead to 59-54. Gholston, who finished with 18 points, proceeded to briefly silence the 21,678 fans inside Thompson-Boling Arena with a 5-0 run by himself to give the Tigers a 10-point cushion. But Volunteers guard Tyreke Key wrestled the momentum back in Tennessee’s favor with back-to-back 3-pointers.
Following a Noah Carter turnover on an attempted lob to Aidan Shaw, the freshman forward fouled Key, who knocked down two free throws to cut Missouri’s lead to 64-62 with 8:54 to play.
Mohamed Diarra picked up his fourth foul on the Vols’ next offensive trip, sending Vescovi to the free-throw line and the Vols into the double bonus. Vescovi, who has excelled against the Tigers his entire career, tied the game at 64.
Foul trouble bit the Tigers hard in the second half. After leading by 12 at halftime, Missouri surrendered its lead thanks in part to 18 made free throws by the Vols in the second half.
Key, who finished with 23 points, was 6-for-6 from the line, with all of his attempts coming in the final 20 minutes. B.J. Edwards, Julian Phillips, Jonas Aidoo and Zakai Zeigler all finished 2-for-2 from the line. Meanwhile, the Tigers, who lead the SEC in free-throw percentage, shot 70.6% from the line, 5.1% below their season average.
Missouri finished with 24 fouls, 17 of those coming in the second half.
Vescovi knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Volunteers (19-6, 8-4) their first lead since the first half, and a bucket by Tobe Awaka made it a five-point game with under seven minutes left. D’Moi Hodge cut it to three, but Diarra collected his fifth foul shortly after, ending his night. He finished with seven points and four rebounds.
Hodge, who collected his fifth foul late in the contest, was absent in the waning seconds as the Tigers trailed by three. Instead of going for a 3-pointer, Brown drove to the basket to cut it to 83-82 with 7.1 seconds to play.
Tennessee’s missed free throw and lane violation set up the perfect ending for the visitors.
“I said he’s gonna miss one; he just missed the last game, so he’s thinking about that,” Sean East II said when talking about Vescovi’s missed free throw. “And then the lane violation, I’m just like, ‘Man, this is gonna work out for us.”
It would have been hard to tell that Tennessee had the nation’s No. 1 defense and Missouri was ranked outside the top 300 based on the middle portion of the game.
For the final 4:31 of the first half, the Volunteers didn’t record a single bucket, while the Tigers’ top-15 offense took flight. Following the under-four-minute timeout and a fadeaway from Brown to give MU an 11-point lead, East stole the ball from Edwards and converted a fast-break layup that ballooned Missouri’s lead to 41-28.
Following two free throws by Edwards, East found Nick Honor for his second assist of the first half, as Honor buried a 3-pointer and gave Missouri a 14-point lead.
East was at the forefront for the Tigers on both the offensive and defensive ends. After scoring 15 points against South Carolina on Wednesday, East went 5-for-7 in the first half for 12 points and also swiped two steals. Two of his five made shots in the first half came from behind the arc.
In the first half alone, the Tigers made 8 of 16 3-pointers against the Vols’ historic 3-point shooting defense. Tennessee came into the game holding opponents to the lowest 3-point shooting percentage since 1978. This wasn’t the case against the Tigers, as they knocked down 14 in the victory.
Brown finished with a team-high 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-5 from behind the arc. Hodge knocked down his first three triples on his way to a 14-point performance, while Gholston finished 4-of-5 from deep.
“We just knew to come out and do what we do,” said East, who finished with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting and made both of his 3-pointers. “We knew our defense and the way we play could maybe cause them problems. So, we just wanted to focus on ourselves, and that’s what we did.”
East’s two steals matched Gholston’s and Hodge’s totals. In all, the Tigers forced the Vols into 10 turnovers and turned them into 19 points.
Tennessee outscored Missouri 53-42 in the second half. While the Volunteers seemed to take control, Missouri never wavered.
“Ultimately, we as a program always believe from the very beginning to the very end. We knew that we would have a chance to win the game on the last possession,” Gates said. “We talked about it this entire week: It’s not going to be easy. We even talked about it at halftime.”
Missouri’s win over the Vols was its 50th win all-time over a top-10 team and the 10th on the road. The last top-10 road victory for the Tigers came in the same building against Tennessee, which was ranked sixth at the time, during the 2020-21 season.
“I am excited about our team and our program to be able to win against a possible No. 1, possibly a No. 2 seed, on their home court,” Gates said.
Missouri will look to pick up its second straight road win at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Auburn.