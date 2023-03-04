Mississippi Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Noah Carter, center, celebrates a basket with Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, right, and D'Moi Hodge, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77.

 L.G. Patterson - freelancer, FR23535 AP

With a little more than a minute to play and the shot clock winding down, the ball couldn’t have been in better hands. Clinging to a two-point lead in a back-and-forth game, DeAndre Gholston drove to the basket for a tough underhand layup to give MU a four-point lead over Ole Miss.

It was the largest lead for Missouri since coming out of the break with a five-point advantage. MU (23-8, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) prevailed for an 82-77 victory Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you