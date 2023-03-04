With a little more than a minute to play and the shot clock winding down, the ball couldn’t have been in better hands. Clinging to a two-point lead in a back-and-forth game, DeAndre Gholston drove to the basket for a tough underhand layup to give MU a four-point lead over Ole Miss.
It was the largest lead for Missouri since coming out of the break with a five-point advantage. MU (23-8, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) prevailed for an 82-77 victory Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Tough shot after tough shot, the player nicknamed “Green light” Gholston may not always display the best shot selection, but there’s a good chance that the ball will find the hoop.
Ole Miss (11-20, 3-15) learned the hard way. Three days after a 20-point performance at LSU, Gholston notched 15 points against the Rebels. A majority of his field goals came on contested jumpers, including a falling down fadeaway shot to give MU an eight-point lead in the first half.
The graduate senior went 7-of-13 from the field, making it the second straight game he has shot over 50%. Tying a team-high 32 minutes, the graduate student also grabbed four rebounds while dishing out four assists.
Saturday marked the last time Gholston and the Tigers took the court at Mizzou Arena for the 2022-23 season. Gholston joined eight other Tigers — Ben Sternberg, D'Moi Hodge, Isiaih Mosley, Nick Honor, Noah Carter, Tre Gomillion and Sean East II — as being honored as a part of senior day.
Out of nine seniors, Gholston, Gomillion, Hodge and Sternberg were the ones experiencing their final home game as Division I players, as all four have exhausted their eligibility.
"It's not easy knowing that this is four of those guys' last time playing on this court," MU coach Dennis Gates said. "Sometimes you don't know what the future holds, and I just appreciate them being so present and stress-free during a time when it can be stressful and trying to look forward to see what's next."
Hodge, who was heroic with 23 points in the Tigers' 19-point comeback victory over LSU, impacted the game on both ends of the floor against Ole Miss. Appearing in his 30th start and playing 31 minutes, he recorded 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting to go along with five steals.
With the game tied at 53, Hodge, MU's single-season steals record holder, poked the ball away on an Ole Miss inbound and scored a fast-break layup to hand MU the lead.
"I think (his defensive presence) speaks for itself," Gates said. "I think I said at our press conference early on, for us to be successful we got to have somebody on the all-defensive team, if not Defensive Player of the Year here."
Gomillion made his biggest play of the game by deflecting a pass out of bounds that likely would have resulted in Ole Miss quickly tying it back up. The Rebels failed to score on the possession, as a feisty Hodge forced a jump ball.
"He's not just a shooter," Gates said about Hodge. "He has some of the quickest hands, he's one of the best shot-blocking guards I've seen, but also the anticipation that goes along with being able to capture five steals. That's back-to-back games he's had five-plus steals, and that's five extra possessions. And we're going to continue to push him to keep getting better."
Ole Miss did not go away, regaining the lead with under four minutes to play. But Hodge knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:28 remaining, and MU led the rest of the way.
With back-to-back outstanding performaces by Gholston and Hodge, the Tigers head into postseason play with plenty of momentum. For the first time since the 1993-94 season, when the Tigers went undefeated in Big Eight play and made it to the Elite Eight, MU ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak. It enters the SEC Tournament as the No. 4 seed and with a double bye.