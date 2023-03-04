Mississippi Missouri Basketball

Missouri forward Noah Carter, center, celebrates a basket with guards DeAndre Gholston, right, and D’Moi Hodge during the second half against Ole Miss on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers won 82-77.

 L.G. Patterson/The Associated Press

With a little more than a minute to play and the shot clock winding down, the ball couldn’t have been in better hands. Clinging to a two-point lead in a back-and-forth game, DeAndre Gholston drove to the basket for a tough underhand layup to give MU a four-point lead over Ole Miss.

It was the largest lead for Missouri since coming out of the break with a five-point advantage. MU (23-8, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) prevailed for an 82-77 victory Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

