DeAndre Gholston came off the bench for the first time this season and was unfazed. He finished with 16 points and hit the biggest shot of Missouri’s season so far, draining a heave from the edge of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic logo to give the Tigers a 68-66 win over UCF on Saturday in Sunrise, Florida.
Missouri shot a stellar 52% from 3-point range and started a different group on the floor for the first time this season. Tre Gomillion and Ronnie DeGray III started over Gholston and Noah Carter.
"On our first day of practice (this week), I told the guys, 'I'm changing the starting lineup. Minutes are up for grabs, and whoever earns them, earns them,"' MU coach Dennis Gates said. "And that says nothing about the guys that didn't start, because we had a great practice and I thought our guys responded. I just thought I knew I needed to shake some things up."
The new group did not show improved results early, as UCF jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead, scoring first on a 3 by Darius Johnson as Missouri started cold, missing its first three shots. Carter quickly came into the game with just under 18 minutes remaining in the first half.
Rock Bridge grad Isiaih Mosley made his first appearance of the game with just over 16:30 left in the first half. Mosley did not see the floor in Missouri’s last game, against Kansas, and missed his first shot Saturday, a step-back jumper from the right wing. Mosley played nine minutes in the opening half and failed to make a shot, but he did dish out four assists. He played under a minute in the second half.
After a timeout, Nick Honor finally opened the scoring for the Tigers, making it 10-3 with a corner 3-pointer with just over 15 minutes left in the first half. Carter hit another 3 to cut the deficit further and move past 1,000 career points.
Honor continued to spark Missouri. He hit two more 3s as the Tigers tied the game at 12. MU forced four turnovers in a 3:28 span as it began to grow into the game and get hot from deep. The Tigers’ first 15 points were all from 3, as they went 5-for-11.
Mosley had a crafty assist with a wrap-around pass to the left corner to Honor for his fourth 3 of the half. Missouri did not make its first field goal inside of the 3-point line until 9:26 in the first half, when Kobe Brown took the ball coast-to-coast for a layup that hit high off the glass.
In a return to his home state of Florida, Honor continued to lead the charge for Missouri. He stole the ball, raced down the court and hit a transition 3 for his 15th point and fifth 3 of the first half.
"It was good being back (in Florida). I'm glad we could escape that cold Mizzou weather for a little bit," Honor said. "Overall, it was just a great experience. My people, my family was here, so it was a good experience."
"Nick had this game circled since he saw it on the schedule this summer," Gates added.
Mohamed Diarra entered the game briefly with 7:21 left in the first half for his first minutes since the Tigers' win over Houston Christian on Nov. 26. He finished with one assist.
UCF continued to hang around and shot the ball well from 3, finishing the half shooting 44% from deep. C.J. Kelly knocked down a 3 to cut the Missouri lead to two after the Knights moved the ball well at the top of the key.
The game flipped back in favor of UCF, as Missouri struggled to defend the 3. The Knights went on a 9-0 run that included a steal and an and-1 layup by Kelly.
Both teams stumbled into halftime, as Missouri finished with four turnovers in a four-minute span and the Knights failed to score in the final 2:07 but held a 36-35 lead at the break. Missouri kept the game close by creating good looks from deep, hitting 60% of its 3s in the opening frame.
Missouri continued to shoot well from deep to start the second half. Gholston started the final period in fine form, scoring the Tigers' first five points.
"It was pretty hard, tough at first," Gholston said when asked if he was feeling extra motivation coming off the bench. "But my teammates, that's our culture. My teammates kept me in it, staying positive. I cheered them on. My time, you know, it came. My number was called, and it worked out."
D’Moi Hodge helped continue a strong start to the second half for the Tigers and expanded Missouri’s lead to 42-36 with an explosive dunk after he cut inside from the left wing and threw it down.
UCF did not get its first bucket of the second half until the 15:06 mark, as Missouri continued to play its high-pressure defense and close the rebounding gap.
After their quick start to the second half, the Tigers went on a 2:15 scoring drought. UCF drew fouls in the half court and entered the bonus with just under 11 minutes left.
The Knights cut the Missouri lead to 56-51 after an alley-oop finish by Taylor Hendricks. UCF refused to let Missouri run away with the contest, going on a 9-0 run that included two 3s by Ithiel Horton to tie the game at 60.
UCF continued to match Missouri's 3-point output and hit important shots down the stretch. Hendricks hit a 3 with 58 seconds left to put the Knights up 66-65. A Gholston turnover on the ensuing possession seemed to seal the loss for the Tigers.
Then Missouri caught a break. UCF finally missed a 3, and with no timeouts Hodge raced down the floor, fell, but managed to roll the ball to Gholston, who followed his instincts, drilling the long-range 3 as time expired to seal the victory.
"I thought we played well enough today to put ourselves in a position to take the game, and our guys didn't panic in the last two minutes," Gates said. "The crowd was on (UCF's) side, but our guys were able to find a peaceful place mentally and execute the game plan."
Honor led the way for Missouri with 17 points. Hodge also finished in double figures with 15 points to go with four rebounds and three assists.
Missouri has a chance to build off the win in its first neutral-site game of the season but faces a difficult test in the annual Braggin' Rights game against Illinois. It tips at 8 p.m. Thursday in St. Louis.