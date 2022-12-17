DeAndre Gholston

DeAndre Gholston

 Mitchell Scaglione/MU athletics

DeAndre Gholston came off the bench for the first time this season and was unfazed. He finished with 16 points and hit the biggest shot of Missouri’s season so far, draining a heave from the edge of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic logo to give the Tigers a 68-66 win over UCF on Saturday in Sunrise, Florida.

Missouri shot a stellar 52% from 3-point range and started a different group on the floor for the first time this season. Tre Gomillion and Ronnie DeGray III started over Gholston and Noah Carter.

  Missouri men's basketball reporter.

