With under five minutes to go in the second half, Tre Gomillion held his hand up and calmed the Tigers down before gliding past Penn’s Jordan Dingle, drawing a couple of Penn defenders and earning a trip to the free-throw line. He later added a layup to extend Missouri’s lead to 80-71, and Penn took a timeout after Dingle missed a 3 on the ensuing possession.

It was a sequence that represented Gomillion and the Tigers’ control of Penn’s star, which helped contribute to a 92-85 win for Missouri.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

