With under five minutes to go in the second half, Tre Gomillion held his hand up and calmed the Tigers down before gliding past Penn’s Jordan Dingle, drawing a couple of Penn defenders and earning a trip to the free-throw line. He later added a layup to extend Missouri’s lead to 80-71, and Penn took a timeout after Dingle missed a 3 on the ensuing possession.
It was a sequence that represented Gomillion and the Tigers’ control of Penn’s star, which helped contribute to a 92-85 win for Missouri.
"When you put a group of kids together that hadn't played and get them to buy into like, 'This is how we’re gonna win,' that's impressive,” Penn coach Steve Donahue said.
Last season Dingle averaged 20.9 points, the 12th-best mark in the country. While he managed 18 on Friday, most of those came late in the second half, as one of college basketball’s best scorers was stifled against an aggressive Missouri defense.
Dingle didn't take a shot before the 15-minute mark in the first half, a missed 3 from the left wing coming as his first attempt. The Tigers started in their familiar press, which eventually dropped into a man-to-man defense once the Quakers passed half court.
Later in the half, Dingle tripped and was held up with the ball with just over seven minutes left, which gave possession back to the Tigers. He was subbed out with just over six minutes remaining. He turned the ball over again with just under four minutes remaining as he tried to lob a pass over the much taller Mohamed Diarra.
When Dingle tried to isolate against Gomillion, he drove to the hoop and coughed up the ball again, leading to more free throws for MU on the other end. On the ensuing possession, he lost the ball to Gomillion again, this time behind half court, and Sean East II turned it into a layup.
"We were able to put some great pressure on the basketball. So I enjoyed that," Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. "The other part of it is, from those turnovers you're able to play and get some easy looks."
Dingle finished the first half with two points and six turnovers, as the Tigers managed to work their way back and tie the score at 43.
Dingle made the first error to start the second half trying to force a pass that was stolen by Nick Honor. After hitting his first 3-pointer with just over 17 minutes left, he tried another on the Quakers' ensuing possession but missed a well-contested shot.
Dingle later fouled Gomillion on a 3-pointer, which Gomillion drilled anyway to take back the lead for the Tigers in a back-and-forth second half. Gomillion finished with 11 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals.
While Dingle flashed his scoring ability for moments in the second half, hitting four 3s, he also finished with a team-high seven turnovers and looked flustered handling the ball. In over 37 minutes on the floor, he finished with 18 points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals and three fouls.
“He's a great player. Our principles was gonna get us those turnovers, and at the end of the day, we all buy in. We're just going to continue to do that no matter who the guard is,” Gomillion said.
Dingle won’t be the last high-profile scorer MU faces this season, but the Tigers kept Penn’s star under control. Missouri showed defensive grit from start to finish, grit it will need if it wants to frustrate tougher opponents as the season continues.
“For the most part, those kids played really hard,” Donahue said. “And they turn you over, and they sped us up and made us uncomfortable, and we gotta get better. But as I said, for a group to be together this short of a time, and to turn people over like that, the ability is impressive.”