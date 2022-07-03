In the ever-changing landscape of modern college basketball, Missouri men’s basketball head coach Dennis Gates has been given the tall task of overhauling a roster and beginning a turnaround of a program that went 12-21 overall and 5-13 in the SEC last season.
One of the most exciting additions to the Tigers squad is freshman Aidan Shaw. The 6-foot-8 forward from Stilwell, Kansas, recently gave fans a taste of what they might expect when he begins his first campaign with the Tigers this season.
The freshman posted a video to his Twitter account in which he recorded a 49-inch max vertical jump.
Max vert jump 49”! 🤫⚠️🚨🚀🚀 @MizzouHoops @BallerTV @MokanBasketball @overtime @trigonis30 @HighSchoolSlam @LimitLesSports @theballdawgs @espn @247Sports @Rivals @KingJames pic.twitter.com/g5AfOGellX— Aidan Shaw (@TheAidanShaw) June 25, 2022
The jump, though unofficial, would have broken the NBA combine record for the max vertical. Former Tennessee player Keon Johnson broke the record in 2021 with a 48-inch jump.
“I’ve never seen that before, so we redid the jump three times because we could not believe it,” said Sean Conaty, director of athletic performance for the men’s basketball team.
This is not the first display of impressive hops from Shaw. The four-star recruit has an entertaining highlight reel, showing off his energy at both ends of the floor and an array of dunks and blocks. Shaw’s length and athleticism made him a force in his time with MoKan at the AAU level and at Blue Valley High School.
Ranked as the 65th-best player in the 2022 class according to ESPN, Shaw has garnered a plethora of attention for his explosive play. However, despite his frequently impressive highlights, he has never remained content.
“One thing that I was most impressed about (with) Aidan was, after each basketball season, he would always come back the next basketball season 10 to 20 times better,” Blue Valley coach Dwight Williams said, “which says a lot about him as a person and his work ethic.”
Shaw carries his hard work off the floor. He had a 3.8 GPA in high school, has dabbled in cryptocurrency and stocks and wants to pursue a degree in architecture at MU. His mother, Ivy Shaw, says that while he loves the game, he understands its place in the larger context of life.
“He’s such a well-rounded individual,” Ivy said. “I think (college) is just going to be broadening and sharpening who Aidan Shaw really is.”
Shaw committed to the Tigers in 2021 but reopened his recruitment following the departure of Cuonzo Martin. Gates was able to reel Shaw back to Columbia, calling Shaw before he even began to visit other schools.
“From that moment on, he really stayed vested and made sure Aidan knew that he was a priority,” Ivy said.
Following his recommitment, this time with Gates at the helm, Ivy said her son is ready to contribute to the resurgence of MU men’s basketball.
“He wants to win,” Ivy said. “He’s more concerned about the team winning than any individual accolades. His biggest thing is he wants to not only get to the tournament, he wants to hang banners.”
In order to reach those heights, Williams said Shaw will have to learn to create his own shot against bigger defenders and adapt to finding a solitary position, after playing across the board in high school. However, playing all five positions may also work in Shaw’s favor.
“He picks up things extremely quickly on the offensive end,” Williams said. “His three years of playing varsity, every offense we put in was revolved around him. So he’s seen it all, and he’s seen every defense, too. He’ll be able to adjust and fit in whatever role the coaches give him.”
Conaty added that Shaw’s diet will also play a large factor in his improvement at the college level.
“If he wants to put on 20 pounds, nutrition is the No. 1 thing, Conaty said. “That’s what we’re working on.”
Shaw’s displays of athleticism, particularly on the defensive end, reflect a promising sign that he can help fill a key role at forward left by Trevon Brazile. In his one year with MU, the lanky 6-9 forward started 23 games. He led the Tigers in blocks before transferring to Arkansas, where he’ll be joined by one of the best recruiting classes in the country.
Shaw, along with 6-10 Mohamed Diarra, present some explosive defensive potential in the paint. The lack of a true center may not have as large of an effect with a new regime either, as Gates has worked with smaller lineups before. The tallest player to average over 20 minutes a game at Gates’ most recent stop, Cleveland State, was 6-9 Deante Johnson.
With that dynamic coaching and the potential of Shaw to play even bigger than he already is, MU men’s hoops fans might just be looking at a high-flying rim runner, with the potential to help bring winning ways back to Mizzou Arena.
“Expect to get out of your seat,” Ivy said.