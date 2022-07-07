Former Missouri basketball standout Dru Smith was named to Miami's Summer League Roster on Thursday, Ira Winderman reported.
Smith played 10 games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, where he averaged 8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals before a season-ending knee injury in February. He appeared in four Summer League games last year, averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
At Missouri, Smith earned first team All-SEC honors and SEC All-Defensive Team honors during his senior year.
Smith is the third former MU basketball product to make a Summer League roster, joining Jontay Porter and Jeremiah Tilmon.