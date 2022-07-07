Dru Smith to Heat

Missouri’s Dru Smith (12) pulls in a rebound in front of Georgia’s K.D. Johnson (0) in the first half of a Southeastern Conference Tournament game March. 11 in Nashville, Tenn. Smith has inked a Summer League deal with the Miami Heat.

 Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press

Former Missouri basketball standout Dru Smith was named to Miami's Summer League Roster on Thursday, Ira Winderman reported. 

Smith played 10 games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, where he averaged 8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals before a season-ending knee injury in February. He appeared in four Summer League games last year, averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. 

At Missouri, Smith earned first team All-SEC honors and SEC All-Defensive Team honors during his senior year.

Smith is the third former MU basketball product to make a Summer League roster, joining Jontay Porter and Jeremiah Tilmon. 

