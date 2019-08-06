Seven Mizzou Arena home games are on Missouri's 2019-20 non-conference men's basketball schedule, announced by the Athletics Department on Tuesday. But the Tigers will also play high-profile non-league opponents in both St. Louis and Kansas City before Southeastern Conference play begins.

The season opens for Missouri on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at home against Incarnate Word, followed two days later by a Mizzou Arena game against Northern Kentucky.

The Tigers play Butler in the first round of the Hall of Fame Classic at Sprint Center in Kansas City on Monday, Nov. 25, and will meet either Stanford or Oklahoma there in the second round on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The annual Braggin' Rights game against Illinois is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21, in St. Louis.

The top non-conference road games for Missouri are at Xavier on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Temple on Saturday, Dec. 7, and at West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The complete non-conference schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 6 – vs. Incarnate Word

Friday, Nov. 8 - vs. Northern Kentucky

Tuesday, Nov. 12 – at Xavier

Monday, Nov. 18 – vs. Wofford

Wednesday, Nov. 20 – vs. Morehead State

Monday, Nov. 25 – vs. Butler (HOF Classic in K.C.)

Tuesday, Nov. 26 – vs. Oklahoma OR Stanford (HOF Classic in K.C.)

Tuesday, Dec. 3 – vs. Charleston Southern

Saturday, Dec. 7 – at Temple

Sunday, Dec. 15 – vs. SIU - Carbondale

Saturday, Dec. 21 - vs. Illinois (Braggin’ Rights in St. Louis)

Monday, Dec. 30 – vs. Chicago State

Saturday, Jan. 25 – at West Virginia

