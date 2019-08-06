Seven Mizzou Arena home games are on Missouri's 2019-20 non-conference men's basketball schedule, announced by the Athletics Department on Tuesday. But the Tigers will also play high-profile non-league opponents in both St. Louis and Kansas City before Southeastern Conference play begins.
The season opens for Missouri on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at home against Incarnate Word, followed two days later by a Mizzou Arena game against Northern Kentucky.
The Tigers play Butler in the first round of the Hall of Fame Classic at Sprint Center in Kansas City on Monday, Nov. 25, and will meet either Stanford or Oklahoma there in the second round on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The annual Braggin' Rights game against Illinois is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21, in St. Louis.
The top non-conference road games for Missouri are at Xavier on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Temple on Saturday, Dec. 7, and at West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The complete non-conference schedule:
Wednesday, Nov. 6 – vs. Incarnate Word
Friday, Nov. 8 - vs. Northern Kentucky
Tuesday, Nov. 12 – at Xavier
Monday, Nov. 18 – vs. Wofford
Wednesday, Nov. 20 – vs. Morehead State
Monday, Nov. 25 – vs. Butler (HOF Classic in K.C.)
Tuesday, Nov. 26 – vs. Oklahoma OR Stanford (HOF Classic in K.C.)
Tuesday, Dec. 3 – vs. Charleston Southern
Saturday, Dec. 7 – at Temple
Sunday, Dec. 15 – vs. SIU - Carbondale
Saturday, Dec. 21 - vs. Illinois (Braggin’ Rights in St. Louis)
Monday, Dec. 30 – vs. Chicago State
Saturday, Jan. 25 – at West Virginia