The final two minutes of the first half proved to be key in Missouri men's basketball's 96-89 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday.
Following Phillip Russell's layup giving the Redhawks its first and only lead of the game at the 2:08 mark before halftime, Missouri showed why it’s one of the highest-scoring and scrappiest defensive teams in the early part of the season.
Following a Sean East II jumper that reclaimed the lead for the Tigers at 41-40, East made his presence felt on the defensive end with a steal translating into another score from the senior from Louisville.
Thirteen seconds later, a Nick Honor steal resulted in a dunk by Kobe Brown —pushing Missouri’s lead to five. Brown wasn’t finished, though, as he threw down another dunk off a pick and roll from East. Thirty seconds later, Brown beat the buzzer with a 3-point jump shot — sending the Tigers into the locker room with a 50-40 halftime lead.
In a two-minute span after trailing by one, the Tigers went on a 11-0 run, while forcing a couple of turnovers in the process.
"I'm extremely proud of what they did because they navigated through a situation and closed the half a certain way and I thought that gave us some great momentum going into halftime and obviously into the second half," Missouri coach Dennis Gates said.
Brown led the Tigers with 25 points on an efficient 9-of-12 shooting complemented with eight rebounds and four assists.
Gates had high praise for the veteran postgame.
"Kobe is a versatile player. He has a past first mentality and he has a past first mentality and if I was in a perfect world, I'd tell him to be selfish but we know that his spirit, he's a very unselfish player," Gates said. "He has a future in the NBA there's no doubt about it. He has strength for the NBA....He shoots the ball like he shot it tonight there is no doubt about it he will be a first round draft pick."
Brown, D’Moi Hodge, Honor and Sean East contributed early as the Tigers built an early 11-6 lead.
East and Gholston took over scoring for the Tigers providing 11 of the Tigers next 13 points mixed with a Noah Carter layup extending Missouri’s lead to 24-13. 6 of the 11 came off combined 6 of 6 free throws from the two. East, coming off a clutch overtime performance against Wichita State, finished with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with a team-high six assists. Gholston added 7 points while he and East went perfect from the free throw line.
"I thought we did a great job getting to the foul line," Gates said. "I knew all along that was going to be key for us to get to that foul line and execute."
Nick Honor later buried a deep 3 followed by a tough and-one layup by Brown at the eight-minute media timeout mark. Brown followed it up with a transition layup before Aidan Shaw finished on lob from East making it a 30-18 game.
SEMO closed the gap before taking a 19-5 with the trio of Russell, Israel Barnes and Josh Earley. The three all went over the double-digit scoring mark as Russell and Barnes collected 26 and 21 while Earley finished with 15 points.
"I thought this was one of the best games that Phillip Russell's played since he's been with us these last two years," SEMO head coach Brad Korn said postgame. "I made a couple of adjustments and Phil was making great plays."
Coming out of the break, Missouri kept its distance with SEMO. Brown found Hodge in the corner who buried a contested 3-pointer on a closing out Redhawk for three of his 15 total points on 50% shooting. Answering a Barnes 3-pointer, Brown knocked down one of his own, pushing Missouri’s lead back to 10.
Missouri led by as much as 19 in the second half but SEMO refused to go away over the final 20 minutes. In the past five meetings prior to Sunday's game, the Tigers largest victory over SEMO was 16 points.
The Redhawks shot 54% from the field including 50% from 3-point range, becoming the third team to hit that mark against the Tigers.
Once the Redhawks made it 89-79 game, the Tigers went over the 90-point mark for the fifth time this season with a beautiful laser pass from Brown to Hodge underneath the basket for a layup. Russell closed the gap to within seven for the Redhawks with a little over 2 minutes to play.
East gave the Tigers breathing room finishing with a left-handed layup but SEMO's Barnes buried a 3-pointer bringing it within six with 56 seconds to play. Much like against Wichita State, East knocked down two crucial free throws again, giving the Tigers a spacious lead.
Phillips made it a six-point game but Aquan Smart fouled Brown with 30 seconds to play who then went on to hit 1-of-2 free throws. This eliminated the threat of SEMO making it a one-score game on its next offensive possession — effectively ending the game.
Next up, the Tigers will face an all-too-familiar opponent from 164 miles west: The Kansas Jayhawks. Tipoff will be at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.