D’Moi Hodge, a key contributor to Missouri men’s basketball’s 25-win season, announced he will be declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft early Wednesday evening.
Hodge released a statement on Twitter saying: “I would like to thank my family for their continued love and support of my goals and dreams. To Coach (Dennis) Gates and the entire Mizzou organization, what a season! I also want to thank my brothers for pushing me. With that being said, I’m officially declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.”
While Hodge played just one season for the Tigers, it was a memorable one. He led MU with 100 3-pointers, the most by a Tiger since 2018. He rewrote the Tigers‘ record books by setting the single-season steals record with 91. His 514 points were second only to Kobe Brown, and his 135 rebounds were third behind Brown and Noah Carter.
Some of Hodge’s best play came during the Tigers‘ final stretch of the season, as he scored in double digits in eight of MU’s final nine games and was named to the All-SEC Tournament team. He is currently participating in the Portsmouth Invitational which runs through Saturday.
Grill to visit MU
Former Iowa State guard Caleb Grill is scheduled to visit MU on Friday and Saturday, according to a tweet by The Portal Report. He has been linked to the Tigers in reports going back to early April. He spent three seasons at Iowa State after one season at UNLV during the 2020-21 season.
Grill was dismissed from the Cyclones in early March, for which he later cited mental health reasons. Following his visit to MU, Grill is reportedly taking a visit to West Virginia from April 16-18.