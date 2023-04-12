Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge practices before the Round of 32 match (copy)

Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge practices before the Round of 32 game against Princeton on March 18 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Hodge declared for the 2023 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

D’Moi Hodge, a key contributor to Missouri men’s basketball’s 25-win season, announced he will be declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft early Wednesday evening.

Hodge released a statement on Twitter saying: “I would like to thank my family for their continued love and support of my goals and dreams. To Coach (Dennis) Gates and the entire Mizzou organization, what a season! I also want to thank my brothers for pushing me. With that being said, I’m officially declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.”

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

