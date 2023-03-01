D’Moi Hodge caused fits for LSU in the second half as Missouri men’s basketball took down LSU 81-76.

After being down by as many as 19 points, Hodge sank his second 3-pointer of the night, pulling MU (22-8, 10-7 SEC) within three points with less than 12 minutes to play.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you