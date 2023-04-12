Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge practices before the Round of 32 match (copy)

Former Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge shoots before the Tigers' game against Princeton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Hodge declared for the 2023 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

D’Moi Hodge, a key contributor to Missouri men’s basketball’s 25-win season, announced Wednesday evening he will be "declaring" for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Hodge, who has used all of his college eligibility, released a statement on Twitter, saying: “I would like to thank my family for their continued love and support of my goals and dreams. To Coach (Dennis) Gates and the entire Mizzou organization, what a season! I also want to thank my brothers for pushing me. With that being said, I’m officially declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.”

