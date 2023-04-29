Missouri men’s basketball won’t have to ponder the question of who will handle point guard duties this upcoming season. A little after 7 p.m. Saturday, Nick Honor announced via his Instagram and Twitter pages that he will be returning to MU for his final season of collegiate basketball. He posted a picture of himself on both accounts with a quote on the photo saying, “I’M BACK.”

The 5-foot-10 guard transferred to MU for the 2022-23 season after spending three seasons at Clemson — including a redshirt campaign — and one at Fordham.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

