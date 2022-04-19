Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor committed to Missouri men's basketball Tuesday, he announced on Twitter. He averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists for Clemson last season and shot 39.5% from the field.
Honor fills the Tigers' final available scholarship spot. That could change if any other Missouri players enter the portal after Tuesday.
Honor played three seasons for Clemson. He adds valuable experience from a high-power conference and competition with JUCO transfer Sean East for the starting point guard position.
Keita enters the portal
MU freshman forward Yaya Keita entered the transfer portal Tuesday. He was the sixth MU player to enter the portal after coach Cuonzo Martin's dismissal, the others being Anton Brookshire, Trevon Brazile, Javon Pickett, Jordan Wilmore and DaJuan Gordon.
Of those five, only Brookshire is yet to announce a new school. Brazile committed to Arkansas, Pickett to Saint Louis and Wilmore to Northwestern State. Gordon announced his commitment to New Mexico State on Tuesday via Twitter.
Sean Durugordon announced his decision to transfer midseason.
Keita entered the portal after his freshman season was cut short due to a knee injury. The freshman forward averaged 1.2 points and rebounds before his season was cut short.
The only member of last season's freshman class who is still with the team is Kaleb Brown.
Gordon commits to New Mexico State
Gordon is not the only former Tiger to hold connections to the Aggies.
Mario McKinney, who was recruited out of high school by Martin, recently left Las Cruces, New Mexico, for El Paso, Texas, to transfer to UTEP. Former Missouri associate athletic director Mario Moccia is the athletic director at New Mexico State.
Gordon averaged 8.3 points in his lone season in Columbia, shooting 40.7% from the field. He also averaged four rebounds and 1.2 assists for Missouri. Gordon shot 36% from the 3-point line. His season-high was 19 points in the season-ending loss to LSU in the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida.
He transferred to MU from Kansas State.
Gordon's commitment, along with three-star recruit Christian Jones' recommitment, leaves new coach Dennis Gates with the maximum 13 scholarship spots taken at Missouri. Gates has brought in six transfers and got four-star forward Aidan Shaw to recommit to the Tigers.
"His athleticism along with his ability to score the ball will prove to be invaluable to our program," New Mexico State coach Greg Heiar said in a news release. "I personally love that he takes as much pride on the defensive end of the floor as he does when his team has the ball. We got a tremendous two-way player who will be one of the captains and leaders of the team from day one."