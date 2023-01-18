Nick Honor stole Arkansas’ chance.
With 18 seconds left and Missouri men’s basketball up 73-71 against No. 25 Arkansas, Jalen Graham drove to the lane looking to tie the contest. Honor stripped the ball from Graham, leading to a pair of made free throws by Sean East II. East added two more in the final seconds to seal a 79-76 win for the Tigers on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
After Arkansas (12-6, 1-5) relied on a second-half comeback to beat Missouri in the two teams’ first matchup on Jan. 4 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Tigers found success through an abundance of opportunities at the free throw line, relied on key contributions from different personnel and maintained tenacious defense to avenge the loss to their border rivals.
“We try to come in every game and win of course, but you know, just having this game, snapping losing streak in front of our home crowd especially against rival like Arkansas is big for us.” Kobe Brown said.
The Tigers (14-4, 3-3) trailed by as much as 10 points in the second half but tied the contest at 67 after East stole the ball from Kamani Johnson, who fumbled it out of bounds, leading to a 3-pointer from DeAndre Gholston.
Missouri’s ability to get to the free throw line in transition was key as both teams were able to draw fouls. The Tigers and Razorbacks shot a combined 66 free throws and four players for Arkansas fouled out.
One of those four was Razorbacks starter Jordan Walsh, who Missouri to the bench for much of the second half with four fouls.
Walsh returned to help Arkansas take a 62-52 lead with two baskets, but Missouri quickly drew his fifth foul. Just one minute later, East drained a floater to bring the contest back within single digits with under six minutes to play. East continued a productive spell in the second half to finish with 12 points, two rebounds and two steals while shooting a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
“He was able to link in and dial in with his teammates,” MU coach Dennis Gates said. “His teammates gave him confidence and I thought they pushed him said ‘Shawn step up.’ And I thought he responded in a great way.”
Both teams traded baskets and fouls in the second half. At one point, the Tigers endured an 8-0 run by Arkansas, which helped the Razorbacks open up a 55-49 lead in the second half.
Missouri overcome Arkansas’ height and physicality with its quick tempo play and good defense. The Tigers resisted Arkansas’ defensive pressure and presence in the paint, despite being without forward Noah Carter, who, along with Mabor Majak were ruled out missed Wednesday’s game due to health and safety protocols.
Carter’s absence also led the Tigers to benefit from important contributions from its bench. Isiaih Mosley saw his first minutes of action since the Tigers’ win over UCF on Dec. 17. His first touch of the ball earned a cheer from the crowd. Mosley finished with eight points, one rebound, one assist and two steals.
Mohamed Diarra also played extended minutes for the third straight game. Diarra found himself in foul trouble in the second half but still managed to log 10 minutes, five points, one rebound and two steals.
When Arkansas went on runs, Missouri stayed in the game through its defense, and ability to take smart shots and get to the free-throw line. Late in the first half, Missouri forced back-to-back travel calls on Arkansas before Gholston was fouled on a crafty up-and-under and-1 layup. D’Moi Hodge later threw down a dunk in transition after another Razorbacks turnover.
Foul trouble became an issue for both sides from the jump. The Razorbacks finished with 13 team fouls, and Missouri made nine free throws in the opening period. The Tigers ran into foul trouble themselves, finishing with 12 fouls in the first half.
The Tigers refused to relent on defense, however. They showed a willingness to switch as Brown stepped out in isolation near half court and stripped a Razorback, raced down the court, and converted an and-1. Missouri forced a turnover on the Razorbacks’ next possession, which led Brown to draw another foul and closed the Arkansas lead to 12-10.
“I think that’s the biggest thing college basketball right now, is the way you respond to things,” Gholston said. “Refereeing, runs, missed shots, you know, bad defensive possessions, and the way we respond allows us to keep going, to keep fighting and just helped us out tonight.”
In addition to East, Brown and Gholston finished in double figures. Brown led the way in scoring with 17 points, paired with six rebounds and two steals, while Gholston added 16.
Missouri has an opportunity to earn back-to-back wins against top 25 sides when the Tigers face No. 4 Alabama at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.