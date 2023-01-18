Nick Honor stole Arkansas’ chance.

With 18 seconds left and Missouri men’s basketball up 73-71 against No. 25 Arkansas, Jalen Graham drove to the lane looking to tie the contest. Honor stripped the ball from Graham, leading to a pair of made free throws by Sean East II. East added two more in the final seconds to seal a 79-76 win for the Tigers on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.

