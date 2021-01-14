Last March, basketball players across the world were stripped of their season, with COVID-19 putting hoops on pause for months.
A year later, the virus hasn’t shown any more sympathy. At the time of this writing, nine NBA games have been postponed this week and a myriad of college programs have been put on pause. Missouri men’s basketball is not exempt from the pandemic’s grasp.
Following their last game, a loss at Mississippi State, the Tigers spent eight days away from the court. The team discovered a positive case once arriving back in Columbia, which forced Missouri to put all basketball activities on hold. It’s the first instance this season where the Tigers encountered COVID-19 within the program. While Missouri went nine games without an incident during the season, many other teams haven’t been as fortunate.
Virginia went on pause in early December after discovering a positive case, and spent 18 days between games because of it. The Cavaliers were forced to postpone a game against Michigan State and cancel another against Villanova.
“It’s been a crazy year,” Virginia assistant coach Jason Williford said. “Unfortunately, it’s gonna continue to be that way until we can get past this COVID-19 thing. I know the guys were disappointed that they had to miss a few games. … It is what it is this season.”
Louisville coach Chris Mack described his group’s two-game pause as “unique.” In early December, a stoppage in play resulted in the Cardinals’ program canceling a game against North Carolina-Greensboro and a postponement of a matchup against NC State.
“Never before do you really have the opportunity where you get a couple days away from the team,” Mack said.
But a “couple days” is an understatement for many teams. Some have spent seven days or more quarantining. Even programs that haven’t been affected directly by the virus within their rosters have encountered a postponement or cancellation due to the virus affecting their opponent.
The virus hasn’t discriminated, and even the best teams in the country have been impacted by COVID-19. Twenty-one of the 25 teams in this week’s AP Top 25 have had schedule changes due to either being put on pause or anticipating an opponent who has paused their basketball activities. Thirteen of those teams have seen their own layoff, including the nation’s No. 1 team, Gonzaga.
“It has not helped us in any way, shape or form,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said following his team’s hiatus back in December. “This is probably, in the 20 years I’ve been coaching, the biggest challenge I’ve faced as a head coach.”
That challenge mostly is presented on the hardwood. The absence from game settings, not being able to work out with teammates and the inability not only to improve as a team, but individually with your coaching staff for days — sometimes weeks — hinders growth.
But the challenge can extend beyond the court to players’ mental health. Layoffs don’t just mean players get to skip practice. Layoffs mean time away from the game they love and have risked their health for this season. It also means quarantined players have to undergo the discomfort of isolation.
“I don’t know that everybody understands just how isolated (players) are from being around other people,” Few said. “It’s not easy.”
But Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin called his group’s break a “positive.”
“If you can get away, it gives you a peace of mind,” Martin said. “Just to be able to calm down and breathe, to be grateful and just move on to the next day, for us, I don’t think it was that bad. … One thing about the SEC season, once it starts, you have no time to reflect until the season is over. But (the pause) gives you time to reflect, reevaluate, make some adjustments here, anything we can tweak before we finish this stretch.”
Last time Missouri experienced a layoff was the 10-day period between its comfortable home win over Liberty and its escape of a win over Bradley by way of Jeremiah Tilmon’s three-point play with a second left.
The number of days off showed in Missouri’s rust throughout the Bradley game, which raises the questions: Will the same thing happen Saturday against Texas A&M? Will it be even worse?
“I hope not,” Tilmon said. “Our problem with that game was we didn’t have our legs up under us and we felt winded. I feel like we’ve still been getting our legs up under us, staying in the weight room, doing everything we’re supposed to do, just not as a complete team. So, hopefully it doesn’t turn out that way.”
Martin told media that all of his players were healthy as of Thursday, and the Tigers expressed that individual conditioning hasn’t been a problem during the break. That conditioning and the few days of practice they’ll have this week are vital, because they’ll need their legs underneath them to snag a win against the Aggies. It didn’t help that Texas A&M beat Mississippi State — who knocked off Missouri by 15 — earlier this week in Starkville.
“They’re a gritty team,” Martin said. “A team that plays together. A team that’ll grind you out on both sides of the floor. So, you have to finish your plays at the rim, you have to follow through with your shots. … You have to stay aggressive from start to finish, you can’t be passive. You’ve gotta take opportunities because it’s a physical game. You know what you’re getting when you play against them, so you better be battle tested, and you better strap on your helmet.”