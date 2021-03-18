Hot and cold: A look at Cuonzo Martin's history in the NCAA Tournament

It’s the middle of March, and Missouri men’s basketball is still playing.
That didn’t seem possible to some Tiger fans before the season, but Missouri is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.
This marks Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin’s fourth appearance in the Big Dance, his second with Missouri after one appearance each at Tennessee and California.
It's been a mixed bag for Martin in the tournament. His teams are 3-3, with all three wins coming in 2014 as coach of the Volunteers.
“People talk about process, and I do believe there’s a process to everything you do,” Martin said. “Sometimes, you can get lucky and skip some steps and you might pay for them down the road.”
With his dance card filled again, here’s a look at Martin in March Madness — the history, the trends and why this year’s tournament could mean so much to Martin and Missouri.
Early postseason success
Martin’s first tournament team wasn’t expected to make the Big Dance. After having success in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) and National Invitation Tournament (NIT) with Missouri State, Martin was hired to coach the Tennessee Volunteers in 2011. He replaced Bruce Pearl, who, despite making the NCAA Tournament in each of his six seasons in Knoxville, was fired after the NCAA charged him with unethical conduct and rules violations.
Martin's first two Vols teams finished the season strong, but nonconference losses early in the season derailed any March Madness hopes. That wasn’t the case in Martin’s third and final season in Knoxville.
Despite having three future NBA players in Josh Richardson, Jarnell Stokes and Jordan McRae, Tennessee lacked a signature win. The Vols didn’t beat a ranked opponent in the regular season and looked to be heading for the NIT midway through February. Until a run of six wins in their final eight games put the Vols in contention for an NCAA at-large bid.
Martin and Tennessee squeaked into the 2014 tournament, playing in the First Four as an 11 seed. Many analysts had the Vols missing the tournament, believing they didn’t have any résumé-building wins.
Tennesee’s first opponent, Iowa, was another underwhelming team that barely made the Big Dance. After a promising start, the Hawkeyes won six of their last seven entering the matchup against the Vols.
The matchup went back and forth until it went to overtime tied at 64. Tennessee dominated the extra period, outscoring Iowa 14-1 to give Martin his first NCAA Tournament win in six seasons as a head coach.
He didn’t stop there.
The Vols rolled sixth-seeded Massachusetts 86-67 in the second round. The Minutemen had impressive nonconference wins over LSU, Nebraska and New Mexico but were no match for Tennessee. Stokes led the Vols with a game-high 26 points and 14 rebounds.
Tennessee lucked out in the Round of 32. Instead of playing No. 3 seed Duke and future NBA players Jabari Parker, Quinn Cook and Rodney Hood, the Vols went up against No. 14 seed Mercer, which had stunned the Blue Devils a round earlier.
Though Mercer was the the darling of the NCAA Tournament for 48 hours, the Vols stomped the Bears 83-63. Tennessee dominated the boards, grabbing 41 rebounds to Mercer's 19.
The Vols faced their tallest task against Michigan in the Sweet 16. The Wolverines, a No. 2 seed, were led by Nik Stauskas and Caris LeVert, both All-Big Ten selections. They had just lost the national title game to Louisville the season prior.
Tennessee trailed by double digits for most of the second half, but a late run cut the Michigan lead to one with 10.8 seconds remaining. After Stauskas, an 82.4% free throw shooter that season, split two free throws, the Vols — much as they had in the regular season — had a chance to avenge a lousy start and cap off an incredible comeback.
With 2.1 seconds remaining, McCrae, a 34.3% 3-point shooter in college, launched a half-court heave for a chance to advance to the Elite 8.
Wide right.
The loss ended a promising season for Martin. With three wins in his first NCAA Tournament appearance, his name became a hot one associated with job openings. His ability to keep the Vols competitive while dealing with the drama of Pearl’s firing made him an attractive candidate.
Recent tournament struggles
While Martin overachieved in his first tournament appearance, it’s fair to say he’s underachieved in the postseason since.
Nearly three weeks after the loss to Michigan, Martin became the head coach at California. Despite a 62-39 record in three seasons as the Golden Bears' coach, he made just one NCAA Tournament appearance, in 2016.
Led by starters Jordan Mathews, Ivan Rabb, Tyrone Wallace, Jabari Bird and future NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown, Cal had one of the most talented teams in the tournament . A 23-10 record was earned Martin’s squad a No. 4 seed .
Cal was no underdog, and Martin’s team had the potential to make a deep run into March. However, after benefiting from upsets in his first appearance, Martin’s team fell at the hands of an unlikely opponent.
After Cal lost leading scorer Tyrone Wallace to an injury days before the game, Hawaii defeated the Golden Bears 77-66 in the Round of 64. The Rainbow Warriors shot 51.9% and held Brown to just 4 points on 1-for-6 shooting.
Martin saw his first taste of NCAA Tournament failure, and it wouldn’t be his last.
After taking the head coaching position at Missouri in 2017, Martin looked to turn around a program that had lost 68 games in the prior three seasons. He made some noise in Columbia right away by bringing in arguably the No. 1 recruit in the nation, Michael Porter Jr.
After decomitting from Washington, Porter committed to Missouri along with his brother Jontay. Throw in East St. Louis’ Jeremiah Tilmon, and Tiger fans had reason to believe the 2017-18 team would return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.
They did, but, as most Missouri fans know, it wasn’t under the circumstances they had hoped.
Porter Jr. left the season opener against Iowa State after just two minutes with a back injury and was expected to require surgery and miss the remainder of the season. However, he was cleared to practice in February and returned to action in March for the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
In his absence, the Tigers finished the season 20-13, with transfers Kassius Robertson and Jordan Barnett picking up the scoring load. Missouri would make the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed, facing Florida State.
While the disparity wasn’t as big as his 2016 California team, Martin was again the higher seed, and again lost in the Round of 64. The Tigers trailed by 22 points at halftime and, despite a second-half run, lost 67-54. Porter Jr. had 16 points on 4-of-12 shooting, while Tilmon fouled out in 13 minutes.
Why this Madness matters
With a 3-3 record in the NCAA Tournament, Martin returns to the Big Dance in the Round of 64 against Oklahoma on Saturday.
While Martin has gone seven years without an NCAA Tournament win, the Tigers as a program have waited even longer. Missouri hasn’t won in March Madness since 2010, losing its past five games in the Big Dance.
Martin doesn’t dwell on the past, instead believing this team is unique.
“It’s different mindsets and cultures,” Martin said. “We have guys with a different type of demeanor.”
Martin feels that this team is more laid back than any other he’s had at Missouri. While that may be this team’s personality, the program, and Martin, could use some urgency.
Martin's current Missouri squad started off hot but went cold to end the season. A 3-6 record in their past nine games shifted the Tigers from being a team poised to play a double-digit seed in the Round of 64 to one with its hands full against Oklahoma in an 8/9 game.
With top-seeded Gonzaga likely waiting in the Round of 32, most college basketball analysts don't expect Missouri to make much noise.
Martin has been here before, with a Tennessee team that rose to the occasion with minimal expectations. A deep tournament run seems unlikely, but for a program seeking to build on its early season momentum, it would help if Martin could find similar March Madness magic.