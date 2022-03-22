Dennis Gates was officially named the 20th coach in Missouri men's basketball history Tuesday. Joined by MU Curator Jeff Layman, MU President Mun Choi and Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois on stage at the introductory press conference, Gates got his first opportunity to win over the Missouri faithful.
Judging fans' reactions online or in-person at the Albrecht Family Practice Facility, it seems that Gates was successful in winning them over.
But when rumors started swirling last weekend that Missouri had chosen Gates to replace Cuonzo Martin, the fan base didn't have that same excitement.
Maybe it was because he didn't come off of a NCAA Tournament appearance this season. Maybe it was because he isn't exactly a household name to the average college basketball fan.
Or maybe Missouri fans desperately want to go back to 2012 again.
After a nine-year hiatus the Border War returned when the Tigers traveled to Lawrence back in December. The renewed rivalry against Kansas definitely sparked a period of reminiscing for fans: a sold-out Mizzou Arena. A conference championship contender. And most importantly, a winning program.
With the Jayhawks 102-65 beatdown over the Tigers last season, it was clear the Missouri in 2021 wasn't anything close to the Missouri in 2012.
The desire to get back to the "glory days" probably is why MU 2012 standout Kim English became a popular coaching candidate for the job among fans. Even after just one season of head coaching experience at George Mason — in which he went 14-16 and held a 7-9 conference record in the Atlantic 10 — fans were still willing to take that risk just to get a taste of 2012 again.
Gates might've donned a California jersey for his college playing days instead of a Missouri jersey, but he is fully aware of the impact that past MU players have on the program.
"They've built this place," Gates said of former MU basketball alumni. "They've allowed me to be a permanent guest. Now that place that is in their hearts, they are sharing with me and I appreciate that.Now it's my job to galvanize all of those relationships, all of those memories and help them recreate new ones."
Gates may only be on his first day of the job, but he already has gained support from some MU basketball alumni — including Laurence Bowers, who played on the 2012 team that finished 31-5.
"I can't wait to meet him and see what his plan is," Bowers said in an interview with KMIZ ABC 17 News. "It's definitely a rebuild and it should be interesting to see how he handles that."
And while most former players await the chance to meet the new man in Columbia, one former player is already familiar with Gates.
In Gates' senior season at Whitney Young High School in Chicago, he was joined by Najee Echols — a freshman at the time — who also played for the Tigers from 2001-2003. Since the rumors of Gates' hiring came out, Echols has used his Twitter account to praise the decision.
20 years ago a group of guys decided to be great and made it to the Elite Eight! Now there is a new Sheriff in town and we are making the Final Four Now! Lets go @coachdgates #MIZZOUPRIDE #TogetherMIZZOU pic.twitter.com/XBhv1yhthL— Najeeb Echols (@NajeebEchols) March 22, 2022
The difference in those who win Championships and those who dont are in the details! Coach Gates is a detail oriented, dynamic coach as he was a player! As he was a student, earning his Masters Degree in 4 years of college, while playing! He is a difference maker! LETS DO THIS! pic.twitter.com/XhT2gSgKIB— Najeeb Echols (@NajeebEchols) March 20, 2022
But Gates knows he will have to continue to build relationships with all of the former players, and he plans to use constant communication to do so.
"Communication is key," he said. "You got to use the phone, you got to pick it up. In the wee hours of the night or early in the morning. It may be a text message. But most importantly it has to stay consistent."
Gates has been called a great recruiter by many, and he will need to use those same skills to recruit former alumni back into the program. But Bowers and Echols seem to believe he will do so.
"Once you have the blueprint for success in rebuilding a program, I think nothing changes," Bowers said. "I'm excited about this hire and I hope Mizzou nation gives Coach Gates a try. I think he'll do great things here."
Gates may say the right things and convince the right people, but he knows what is the best recruiting tool in any aspect of college basketball: winning.
"We got to put something out on the court," Gates said. "Build a staff. Bring the recruits and student-athletes that make (MU basketball alumni) feel proud."