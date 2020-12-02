Barely a week into the season, Missouri men’s basketball faced its biggest test in No. 21 Oregon. With the chance to prove that this year’s team can compete against high-quality opponents, the Tigers knew they had to show out.
They did exactly that in their 83-75 win.
“We had to make this statement because we haven’t won against a ranked team in the preseason since 2012,” Xavier Pinson said.
It was apparent from the opening tip that Missouri wanted to increase the pace and put up shots early in the possession. The Tigers came out firing to start the game, cutting through Oregon’s defense. The Ducks relied heavily on a 2-3 matchup zone, which allowed Missouri to get open looks from the perimeter.
Mark Smith was the primary beneficiary of this, utilizing his long-range ability. Smith constantly repositioned himself for open looks on the wing, giving Missouri a threat on the perimeter that the Tigers have lacked in past years.
Last season, Missouri shot 29.7% from 3, placing them 326th in the nation. With the college game shifting to more 3-pointers, the Tigers simply couldn’t keep up with other programs’ high-octane offenses. This wasn’t the case Wednesday. Smith scored 13 points in the first half, going 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. Smith wasn’t the only Tiger with a quick trigger from deep. Missouri took 21 3-pointers in the first half, making six for a shooting percentage of 28.6%. Even though Missouri wasn’t shooting a high percentage from deep, the Ducks were forced to keep tabs on any open Tiger on the perimeter, which played into Missouri’s game plan.
This left the bigs such as Jeremiah Tilmon open inside the lane. Tilmon continued his excellent start to the season, contributing on the boards and serving as paint presence when guards Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith broke down the defense. Tilmon started the game 4-for-4 from the field and finished the game with a team-high four offensive rebounds.
“When he sets screens, he dives,” Missouri coach Counzo Martin said. “All those things that might not show up on the stat sheet, but he makes a lot of that happen because he’s so big and physical.”
Oregon coach Dana Altman tried everything he could to stop Missouri from getting on runs, but to no avail. Altman called multiple timeouts in the first half after separate 14-2 and 11-0 runs. Altman even tried running man-to-man defense toward the end of the half, however the Ducks still couldn’t muster stops.
The offense was aided by Missouri’s pestering defense. The Tigers applied heavy pressure on Oregon ballhandlers, especially in the first half. The Ducks felt the loss of high-usage guard Payton Pritchard, who graduated in the spring and was drafted 26th overall by the Boston Celtics.
“I thought it was a great team effort,” Martin said. “I thought the guys were hungry. They were excited to play the game. We had great results against a very talented team.”
Dru Smith picked up where he left off defensively . His 64 steals led the SEC last year, ranking 20th nationally and sixth in program history. Smith led the charge on defense against Oregon with three steals, consistently converting defense to offense. Smith’s ability to play the passing lanes prevented Altman and his offense from ever getting in a rhythm.
While the Ducks forced errant passes that led to points on the other end for Missouri, the Tigers limited the mental mistakes that have plagued the team in years past. Missouri only turned the ball over four times in the first half, ending the game with seven, its lowest total since Feb. 29 against Mississippi State.
Missouri’s easy transition and buckets around the hoop contributed to a two-point shooting percentage of 64.7%, which bailed out the Tigers’ high volume and inconsistent 3-point shooting. Missouri finished the half with 1.24 points per possession compared to Oregon’s 0.94. The Ducks simply struggled to find good looks until the final minutes of the half, entering halftime on 6-0 run.
The second half went much differently with the Tigers struggling to apply pressure to Oregon, not getting a single steal. The Ducks outscored Missouri 44-41 in the second half, but Pinson’s 19 second half points gave the Tigers just enough to prevail against one of the better teams in the nation.”
“Everybody did everything they could,” Pinson said. “Everyone tried to get one extra rebound, one extra assist, one extra bucket, if possible, one extra charge. Everybody laid it out on the line.”