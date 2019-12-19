Missouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin said after his team’s win over Southern Illinois on Sunday that he hadn’t done any film watching on Illinois just yet.
Noon on Saturday commences the return of the annual Braggin’ Rights rivalry game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, where the Tigers and the Fighting Illini will do battle for the 50th time. But despite having not had an in-depth look at Illinois earlier in the week, Martin did mention one player whose play has caught his attention.
And with how commanding of an inside presence Illinois center Kofi Cockburn has been in his freshman season, it’s easy to see why.
“I think Kofi’s a very talented player ... but other than that, I haven’t really watched (Illinois) like that,” Martin said. “I hadn’t watched film on them outside of watching them from afar. I think they’re doing really well.”
Off to their best start of the Brad Underwood era, the Illini are currently 8-3 and have the look of a team on the rise. Illinois’s highlight win of the bunch is undoubtedly an upset of then-No. 5 Michigan on Dec. 11, where Cockburn led all scorers with 19 points in a 71-62 victory in Champaign.
The Illini have plenty of quality returners, including sophomore guard and NBA prospect Ayo Dosunmu and a complimenting big man in sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili. But the star of the show has undoubtedly been Cockburn.
The 7-footer from Jamaica, who attended prep powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Va.) his final year of high school, is averaging 15.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, good enough for sixth and second overall in the Big Ten, respectively. Cockburn’s already been awarded the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award four times this season — despite it being given out for just six weeks.
He’s turned heads amongst pundits and coaches alike, with CBS Sports writer Jon Rothstein going as far as to say on Twitter that the player is, “A mountain masquerading as a man.” Cockburn is a bruising, old-school big that vacuums rebounds and is highly-efficient on both ends of the floor down low.
Martin, in a media availability session before Missouri’s practice Thursday, stated now after watching film that he discovered it’s not going to be just the frontcourt’s job to neutralize Cockburn. It’s going to be all hands on deck.
“Yeah, he can score around the rim. He’s big; he’s physical,” Martin said. “But his ability to keep balls alive and get offensive possessions for the team was impressive. More than anything, it’s (about) the other four guys that understand what we’re doing ... dependent on where the ball is. Our bigs, they understand their assignments and it’s all about the other four guys’ position.”
The Tigers’ player that’ll be tasked most of the time to guard Cockburn will almost certainly be junior center Jeremiah Tilmon Jr., with the potential of other Missouri bigs like Mitchell Smith and Reed Nikko available to switch off on Cockburn if the situation applies.
Tilmon has had an up-and-down year on offense but is having a career year defensively with a defensive plus/minus rate of 6.1, according to College Basketball Reference. That rate is good for fourth among all players in the Southeastern Conference.
But this isn’t Cockburn’s first rodeo against an elite defensive big. Maryland’s Jalen Smith and Michigan’s Jon Teske each rank in the top five of the Big Ten for defensive plus/minus, to which Cockburn posted average lines of 14 points and nine rebounds in back-to-back games against the Terrapins and Wolverines.
“(Kofi’s) seen nothing but really, really good players with size,” Underwood said in a press conference in Champaign on Thursday, the video of which was posted to Illinois Athletics’ YouTube account. “He’s kind of run the gamut in terms of what he has seen at the five spot this year. He’s not intimidated. Kofi’s very well-prepared that way.”