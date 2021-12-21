Black and gold. Blue and orange. West of the Mississippi River. East of the Mississippi River. Between the two sides lies an arch on the river that stands 630 feet tall, piercing the sky.
The city where the arch resides, otherwise known as St. Louis, serves as the annual battleground between the two state flagship universities.
Since moving the game to St. Louis in 1980, the late-December matchups between Illinois and Missouri men’s basketball have turned their rivalry into one of the best rivalries in the sport.
Maybe it’s the neutral site with a crowd for both sides. Maybe it’s the historic basketball programs being competitive. Maybe it’s the endless list of great players and coaches that played and coached in the rivalry.
Or maybe, just maybe, it’s about pride.
The two states have always turned to sports as a way to display pride for their homeland. The St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs represent one of the best rivalries in baseball. The St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks certainly aren’t fans of each other. Even the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals have a history of not being the best of friends either.
And in college basketball, it is no different. Known as Braggin’ Rights, the name of the rivalry perfectly describes why this annual game is so special.
Always played at the conclusion of both schools’ academic semesters and right before Christmas, hometown family and friends tune in together to watch the game, even if they choose to root for different teams.
Which obviously makes it more fun if your side is winning, but makes it brutal when your school isn’t winning.
And unlike the rivalries in professional sports, there is only one Braggin’ Rights game per season, which makes the 40 minutes of play much more important.
But while the games themselves are often back-and-forth affairs, the results aren’t so even since the matchup moved to the Gateway City.
Aside from the first two installments played in the Checkerdome that featured an 84-62 Illini win in 1980 followed by a Tigers 78-68 overtime victory in 1981, the rivalry has never had a side only win one game before losing the next.
After the 1981 defeat, Illinois Hall of Fame coach Lou Henson went on to win the next eight Braggin’ Rights games. Henson’s Illini were ranked in the top 10 for four of those matchups.
But after Missouri came up short, losing by just three in 1990, Tigers hall of fame coach Norm Stewart had enough of the Illini dominance.
The following season, Stewart brought the 16th-ranked Tigers into St. Louis Arena and shut down the Illini offense, beating them 61-44. MU went on to win the next three after that, which included a 108-107 triple-overtime win after coming off Lamont Frazier’s two late 3-pointers to force overtime in 1993.
In Henson’s last season in Champaign, the late great was able to reverse the tide back in the Illini’s favor with a 96-85 overtime win.
And despite new Illini coach Lon Kruger stealing a victory to push the Illini to two straight victories, the Tigers were able to win in 1997, making it the shortest streak of the rivalry so far.
In Stewart’s last season with MU in 1998, he managed a five-point win. And in new Missouri coach Quin Snyder’s first season at the helm, he managed a six-point victory.
But then Kruger exited stage right for Illinois. Entering stage left to take his place came a name that the Missouri faithful would soon come to hate: Bill Self.
The current Kansas coach served as the Illini coach from 2000-2003, in which he created the foundation for the golden age of Illinois basketball that would ultimately result the Illini winning the next nine Braggin’ Rights matchups.
And while the Illini took a clear leap ahead of Missouri in program prestige, Tiger fans weren’t too thrilled with Snyder.
Despite five of the seven losses under Snyder having a deficit of 10 points or under to ranked Illini teams — including a six-point defeat to first-ranked Illinois in 2004 who ended up making the Final Four — the inability to capture a victory led to Snyder getting popcorn dumped on his head by a fan while walking to the locker room.
After nine straight defeats, enough was enough — at least in the mind of Missouri’s Kim English.
In 2009, the sophomore scored 24 points while leading the Tigers to a 81-68 victory, ending the Illini reign of terror. The win kick-started a four-year win streak for Missouri at the then-Scottrade Center.
However, in 2013, a botched inbounds play from Missouri shifted the tide toward Illinois once again. After Illini guard Tracy Abrams won the 65-64 game at the free-throw line, the team from Champaign won the next four after that.
After the 2016-2017 season, the Tigers had enough of coach Kim Anderson and wanted a fresh start. Similarly, the Illini fired their coach, John Groce, and went on the search.
Both programs landed on the same top candidate who had experienced success at Cal: Cuonzo Martin. And despite playing in high school on the east side of the Mississippi River, the St. Louis native chose Missouri over Illinois.
The Illini then chose Brad Underwood, who spent only one season with Oklahoma State before heading to Champaign. Underwood had made a name for himself when his Stephen F. Austin program made a splash in the tournament, being a point away from reaching the Sweet 16 as the 14th-seeded team.
The first round went to Underwood in 2017.
However, in 2018, thanks to Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett shooting a combined 14 of 19, the Tigers ended the Illini streak at five. Coming off the bench in 2019, Pickett again exploded against his home state with 17 points en route to the Tigers beating the Illini for the second-straight year.
The 2020 edition of Braggin’ Rights was different because of the pandemic. Without fans, both sides agreed that having a game in St. Louis wasn’t worth it. Instead, they agreed on a coin toss to determine who got to host. The Tigers won the toss and elected to bring the game to Columbia.
Sixth-ranked Illinois was back in Columbia for the first time since 1978 and looked to dominate the Tigers on their home floor to take back control of the rivalry. But a debatable flagrant foul on Illini center Kofi Cockburn with 40 seconds left gave MU an insurmountable lead to overcome. Martin and his team moved the win streak to three.
Now returning to Enterprise Center, Underwood hopes to bring the favorited Illini back in control of the series. Martin looks to use the momentum from Saturday’s win against Utah to extend the win streak to four.
But given the rivalry history, it seems that if the Illini capture a win, the school east of the Mississippi River is going to win the next couple, at least.
But also if there is one thing that Braggin’ Rights tell us, it is to not take any matchup for granted, because regardless of records, either side can manage a victory with physicality and a bit of luck.