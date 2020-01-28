Hearing Missouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin walk into the Mizzou Arena press conference room and speak Tuesday, it was as if you could see the weight being lifted off of his shoulders.
The Tigers’ new year has been a nightmare. Entering Tuesday’s home clash with Georgia, Missouri was 9-10 overall, 1-5 in the Southeastern Conference and without starting forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (foot) in the lineup for the foreseeable future.
With potential No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Anthony Edwards playing another outstanding game — he would finish with 23 points and 10 rebounds — the Bulldogs were up 20 with 13:33 remaining. Starting guard Mark Smith was on the bench with a back injury that kept him out the entire second half. Missouri’s misery looked primed to continue another night.
But thanks to a sixth man’s strong second half and a backup forward’s game-saving rejection of Edwards, Martin could finally breathe a little easier after Missouri’s thrilling 72-69 win over Georgia.
He needed this. His team needed this.
“I needed that to sleep a little bit better,” Martin said. “I love these moments. Now, I don’t like being in them like that, but it’s that adversity, life stuff, even though you’re on the floor playing a game, you have to kind of fight through something. Don’t give up.”
Anthony Edwards is likely off to make millions in the NBA after this season. So it was especially ironic that two players he said that he “had never heard of” postgame changed the game entirely with their second half performances.
Missouri guard Xavier Pinson scored 16 points in the second half off the bench, heavily orchestrating the Tigers’ comeback after Dru Smith got into foul trouble and Mark Smith was dealing with aforementioned injury issues.
Meanwhile, Reed Nikko, the man called upon to replace Tilmon in the starting lineup, finished with a career-high 13 points and had a game-saving block of an Edwards layup with nine seconds left that would’ve tied the game. All in all, it was Nikko’s best game in a Missouri jersey to date.
“I only saw one person in front of me, I hit him with a spin move,” Edwards said of the play. “I thought I had a free lane in front of me to lay it up, and (Nikko) came from behind to block it. It was a pretty good play.”
Nikko had two points and Pinson had zero in a first half where Georgia used a 17-1 run to take a 42-30 lead at the break.
But even as high-horsepower the Bulldogs’ offense is, all engines eventually run out of gas. Georgia looked noticeably groggier as the second half dragged along, and the slower pace played right into Missouri’s favor as the 20-point lead was cut slowly and methodically to 15, then 10, then five, then zero.
The Tigers’ second half run eventually would close at 33-10. For how stagnant and downright atrocious the Missouri offense has been in its previous four-game losing streak — its 28.3% clip from the field against West Virginia last Saturday was its worst single-game percentage all year — there was some peace established Tuesday with the ball in the Tigers’ hands. Finally.
“Lot of praying,” Martin said when asked how Missouri became effective scoring inside (20 points in the paint) in the second half. “You spend so much time on it, but I think more than anything it’s just concentration, focus on your target. You’re concentrating on your target, you don’t have to worry about the guy that’s blocking your shot or taking a charge.”
With teammates applauding his work ethic and commitment in interviews, Nikko didn’t heap the praise on himself postgame. He was a happy man, of course: He understood his play was important, but he never boasted or bragged. He was just pleased to play a role in helping Missouri get out of its slump.
But regardless of how the rest of his time in a Tigers’ uniform turns out, he has a defining play to fondly remember. Those types of memories — of a Fisheries and Wildlife major from Minnesota sealing a 20-point comeback against a potential NBA star — are the one’s he’ll cherish once his playing days are over.
“The experience of us fighting back like that, I think that’ll give us a lot of experience moving forward,” Nikko said. “We showed a lot of toughness. Honestly, not having that losing streak hanging over our head anymore is going to make us play a lot more freely. It’s going to be really important for us moving forward and try and make a win streak now.”