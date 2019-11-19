Upcoming Missouri men’s basketball opponent Morehead State is having its best start to a season in nearly four decades, which sounds great on paper.
Sure, a 4-0 record is a 4-0 record, and the Eagles haven’t had a beginning to a year like that since the 1980-81 season. But when one of the wins is against Division III Spalding, two more are against Presbyterian and Maryland-Eastern Shore and a double overtime win against Samford rounds them out, does it mean Morehead is to be feared?
Well, with the situation the Tigers are in — playing two games in three days — maybe it does mean something. Or maybe the Eagles’ schedule features so many cupcakes that their record is a bit inflated.
Missouri, which improved to 3-1 overall with a 75-56 win over Wofford on Monday night, get a day of recuperation before taking on the Eagles on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
Like Monday, the matchup against Morehead will be a host round game of the Hall of Fame Classic, of which the Tigers will participate in the championship round next week at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
MSU’s schedule doesn’t exactly feature a cohort of powerhouses, and the statistics back that. Per Morehead State’s College Basketball Reference page, the Eagles have one of the weakest schedules in the nation (351st out of 353 teams); Missouri, Butler and Belmont are Morehead’s only regular-season opponents that rank within the top 100 of the current KenPom rankings.
But as for the whole two games in 48 hours thing, it’s something that MU has already dealt with once this season. The Tigers handled Incarnate Word and Northern Kentucky on Nov. 6 and Nov. 8, respectively, cruising to double-digit victories in both.
Avid college hoops fans may remember Morehead State for its upset of No. 4-seeded Louisville in the first round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament. That team was led by human rebounding machine Kenneth Faried, the NCAA’s all-time leader in boards who spent eight seasons in the NBA with three different teams before signing with a Chinese club earlier this month.
But since that run nearly a decade ago, the Eagles haven’t been to the tourney. MSU has shifted through three different coaches since 2011, now finally settling on their current leader in fourth-year coach Preston Spradlin.
This year, the Eagles are projected to be within the lower half of the Ohio Valley Conference, placing eighth out of 12 teams in the Preseason OVC Media Poll. But there are individual players that could do damage against the Tigers.
Preseason All-OVC guard Jordan Walker is the Eagles’ star man. MSU’s leading scorer two years running, he currently leads them yet again in points per game (13.8). Junior forward James Baker is also looking on pace for a breakout year, nearly doubling his scoring average from a year ago with 13.5 points per game thus far.
Despite not having a player taller than 6-foot-9 on the roster, the Eagles also rebound quite well for their size, as they rank 26th nationally in total rebounds per game. By comparison, MU ranks 157th.
But that lack of height may also be the Eagles’ downfall. 6-foot-10 Tigers big man Jeremiah Tilmon has had an excellent start to the year, ranking No. 4 in the NCAA in field goal percentage (81.5%) en route to a team-high 13.3 points per game.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game broadcast live on SEC Network+.