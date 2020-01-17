Consistently inconsistent.
That's the best way to describe Missouri men's basketball at the moment. It's a team that followed its best performance of the season, a 91-75 win against Florida, with its worst, a 72-45 loss to Mississippi State in which the Tigers were never a factor.
Luckily for Missouri, college basketball as a whole has also been a little consistently inconsistent. The refrain around the country is that anybody can beat anybody. Unlike in years past, there don't appear to be many dominant teams.
The lack of a true top tier of teams should help Missouri and its defense-first, rebounding formula that aims to keep scoring down and games close.
The problem is that we're halfway through the season now, and it can no longer be said that the Tigers' offense is still finding itself; Missouri's offense is flat-out bad. Missouri ranks 117th in the country in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The Tigers turn the ball over on 21.6% of their possessions, good for 293rd in the nation. And despite modest improvements, Missouri still struggles to shoot the ball, ranking 245th in 3-point field goal percentage.
Especially now with offensive focal point (when he isn't in foul trouble) Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his foot, Missouri lacks a true No. 1 option offensively. Dru Smith seems to be the natural guy to fill that void, and he certainly did against Florida when he scored 22 points and dished six dimes in his best performance as a Tiger.
But Dru Smith is more Mike Conley than Kyrie Irving. He looks to get teammates involved first before he looks for his own shot. He can score and does so fairly efficiently (47% FG, 36% from 3) but is unlikely to be the primary scorer on a good offensive team.
The issue is Smith is the only Tiger scoring in double figures during conference play. So who else is there to step in and up?
Junior wing Mark Smith is having another great shooting season (41% from 3) but doesn't seem comfortable attacking off the dribble, a key for a primary initiator. The same goes for Torrence Watson, although the sophomore has struggled shooting so far this season, going just 28% on 71 attempts from 3-point distance.
It appears Missouri's other point guard, sophomore Xavier Pinson, can be that option in spurts. With Mario McKinney transferring, there is no doubt Pinson is the most explosive athlete in the Tigers backcourt. Pinson shows the most potential as a primary creator. He has the most flashy handle and his bounce allows him the option for finishes most other Tigers wouldn't even attempt.
But Pinson, despite adding strength in the offseason, is still listed at just 170 pounds, which causes him problems finishing against an SEC stocked full of tough interior defenders. Pinson also still struggles with turnovers at times, averaging just over two per game. The sophomore guard could grow into an expanded role as an upperclassman but is probably best suited for a secondary creator at this stage of his development.
In games in which Dru Smith can't be a reliable creator who consistently generates buckets, Missouri needs contributions deep into its roster.
Despite its defense slipping to 56th in the nation, according to KenPom, the Tigers still need to rely on it to keep them in games. Missouri has not lost a game all season in which its opponents did not score 60 points, and against Florida, the Tigers showed how at their best they can turn stops into transition buckets, something which jumpstarts an often-broken half-court offense.
"You can't defend at the level we defend at and get steals and turnovers and don't capitalize on them," coach Cuonzo Martin said. "We have to be aggressive. We have to be assertive."
While the Tigers enter Saturday afternoon's game at Alabama coming off their worst performance of the season, the Crimson Tide is coming off its best, an 83-64 statement win against previously-undefeated intrastate rival Auburn in Tuscaloosa. Alabama's season leader in points, Kira Lewis, looked unguardable against Bruce Pearl's team, scoring 25 points.
"He's really fast, really shifty with the ball," Martin said about Lewis. "He's always attacking north-south; he's always heading to the rim. He's a guy that can make 3-point shots but he doesn't rely on the 3-ball. He gets to the rim."
After a rough start to the season, Alabama has been playing much better as of late. The Crimson Tide have had a brutal schedule to start SEC play (Florida, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Auburn) but has a 2-2 record, and would be 3-1 if it hadn't blown a 2OT game at Florida.
'Bama is the polar opposite of Missouri, stylistically. Under first-year coach Nate Oats, the Tide play at the third-fastest pace in the country and can really fill it up, ranking 39th in offensive efficiency. In conference play, Alabama has scored 84.5 ppg. Missouri, on the other hand, has only scored 63.5 ppg.
Missouri will likely try to slow the game down against Alabama on the road, doing whatever it can to make the game ugly and more its style. But there is a good chance the Tigers will have to win a shootout if they want to come out of Tuscaloosa with a win, something they have failed to do all season. Missouri has only won a single game in which it allowed its opponent to score 60 points or more, the game against Florida in which the Tigers scored a season-high 91 points, an offensive output that is simply not sustainable.
Missouri will get a chance to reverse the trend when it takes on Alabama at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Tuscaloosa. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.