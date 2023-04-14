Tamar Bates became the second player Missouri acquired via transfer portal this offseason Friday evening, joining John Tonje. He entered the transfer portal in late March and received interest from the likes of Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas State and Tennessee along with MU.
Bates tweeted his commitment to the Tigers, saying: “It isn’t the victory after all. But the fight that a Brother makes, A man when driven against the wall, Still stands erect and takes the blows of fate. M-I-Z, Let’s gooooo we HERE!!!”
Bates spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Indiana. The 6-foot-5 guard appeared in 35 games for the Hoosiers during the 2022-23 season, averaging 6.1 points.
He recorded double-digit scoring totals seven times, which included scoring performances of 22 against Jackson State, 19 vs. Kennesaw State, 17 vs. Michigan State and 13 against Arizona.
Bates’ hometown is Kansas City, Kansas, where he was a two-time state honoree at Piper High School before spending his senior season at IMG Academy. Out of high school, he was recruited by MU before choosing the Hoosiers. Now, he’ll be a Tiger for the 2023-24 season.