Tamar Bates

Tamar Bates became the second player Missouri acquired via transfer portal this offseason Friday evening, joining John Tonje. He entered the transfer portal in late March and received interest from the likes of Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas State and Tennessee along with MU.

Bates tweeted his commitment to the Tigers, saying: “It isn’t the victory after all. But the fight that a Brother makes, A man when driven against the wall, Still stands erect and takes the blows of fate. M-I-Z, Let’s gooooo we HERE!!!”

