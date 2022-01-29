"He has to be better," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said of his star player. "It's just that simple."
In a 67-50 loss against nonconference opponent Iowa State, Kobe Brown finished with just three points on 1-of-8 shooting and only got to the charity stripe twice, missing one. It was his season low for points.
Earlier in the month, Brown was averaging 15.3 points a game after his career-high 30-point performance against Alabama. But ever since the afternoon that earned him Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors, opposing coaches have put a large emphasis on keeping him contained.
The Cyclones entered Saturday's game as one of the best defensive teams in the country, and they proved why. Be it either forcing countless turnovers or the surprise double-team traps, it threw Missouri off.
But despite the amount of defensive attention and the constant double-teams in the post Brown drew, Martin still believed Brown could've found ways to take advantage.
"They had switches that had point guards on Kobe, and he has to take advantage of those opportunities. You've got to get to the rim and make plays, make quick moves. You've got to get it off the glass. You've got to drive the ball."
And Martin's disappointing review didn't just stem from this performance, but rather Brown's last six games, in which he has averaged just 7.5 points a contest. Missouri is also just 1-5 in that stretch.
Many teams would be able to survive a player going through a slump and averaging 7.5 points. But in MU's case, it heavily relies on Brown's offensive production for success. This couldn't have been more evident than in the wins against Utah and Alabama, in which the junior scored 27 and 30 points, respectively.
"We need him to be at that level," Martin said.
What was it that allowed Brown to explode in those games? His ability to get to the foul line, either from a drive or simply overpowering defenders in the paint.
Against Utah, he went 11-of-13 from the foul line. Against Alabama at home, he went 10-of-11. In his last six games, he is only averaging 1.67 free-throw attempts.
Six of the 10 free throws in the stretch came against Ole Miss, the only game Missouri has won in the last six.
Not only does getting to the free-throw line help you get easy points, but it also puts the opposing team's frontcourt in foul trouble, ultimately making it easier for MU to rebound. And considering that Martin usually goes with 6-foot-8 Brown as his tallest player in most cases, the Tigers need any kind of help they can get.
In the victory against Alabama, when Brown took 11 foul shots, the Crimson Tide only had 11 offensive boards on the other end. In the defeat against the same team when Brown only got to the line twice, the Tide had 23 offensive rebounds.
Brown entered the halftime break against Iowa State with a single point. He only shot the ball twice from the field and missed both. With particular players, you may need to suggest they stop shooting when they are in a slump. But in Brown's case, he needs to shoot the ball. Two shot attempts in a half for the team's best scorer isn't going to win very many games.
If MU wants to turn the corner in February and get some conference wins under its belt, Martin will need to figure out how to get Brown going offensively once again. But then again, there is only so much Martin can do if his star player isn't being aggressive enough to get back on track.