Missouri men’s basketball guard Isiaih Mosley has decided to pursue a professional career instead of returning to the Tigers for his final year of college eligibility.

Mosley announced his decision via his social media accounts Wednesday evening. He thanked MU coach Dennis Gates, athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois and the teammates and other coaches from throughout his career in his statement.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu