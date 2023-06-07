Missouri men’s basketball guard Isiaih Mosley has decided to pursue a professional career instead of returning to the Tigers for his final year of college eligibility.
Mosley announced his decision via his social media accounts Wednesday evening. He thanked MU coach Dennis Gates, athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois and the teammates and other coaches from throughout his career in his statement.
While not eligible for the NBA Draft due to specific deadlines, he can still sign a professional contract.
He also thanked the city of Columbia in his announcement: “Columbia, you have been (my) rock my entire life, standing by me through thick and thin. Your unwavering support has touched my soul, and I consider myself fortunate to call this place home.”
Mosley returned to Columbia after playing three seasons at Missouri State, where he was one of the top scorers in the nation, averaging over 19 points per game in his final two seasons with the Bears.
Mosley’s lone season at MU never reached the same heights. He appeared in 14 games, which included three starts. He averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Prior to his collegiate career, Mosley played at Rock Bridge High School, where he helped lead the Bruins to their only state championship in school history in 2019.
Gates released a statement on Twitter shortly after Mosley announced his decision, saying, “I love you (Isiaih Mosley)! Your dream will come true #MIZ.”
Missouri officially adds Matt Lottich to its staff
On Wednesday, Missouri officially announced that former Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich will join its staff for the 2023-24 season. Lottich joins as a special assistant to the head coach after 10 seasons with the Golden Eagles.
“I couldn’t be more excited to add Coach Lottich to our staff,” Gates said in a news release. “I have known Matt for a number of years and his winning experience as a head coach will no doubt elevate Mizzou. He had success leading a program in both the Missouri Valley Conference and Horizon League, and his extensive knowledge of the game will be a tremendous asset to our staff and team. He fits perfectly with what we’re looking to achieve at Mizzou.”
Lottich, 40, expressed his eagerness to come to Columbia to coach on Gates’ staff.
“I’ve known Coach Gates most of my entire life and one thing that I’ve always known about him is he is a man of high character,” Lottich said in the release. “As I was transitioning out of being a head coach, I wanted to work with someone with integrity and knowledge of the game. I think Coach Gates fits that mold perfectly.”
Aside from the addition of Lottich, the Tigers announced four more changes to job titles among their coaching staff.
Ryan Sharbaugh will be the team’s defensive coordinator, while Matt Cline will serve as the offensive coordinator. The pair held the same roles last season, but Sharbaugh was officially a special assistant to the head coach and Cline was chief of staff.
The Tigers named Chase Goldstein as the new chief of staff and director of basketball operations, and announced Dalon King will serve as coordinator of scouting and analytics.