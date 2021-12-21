Barely audible over the sounds of balls hitting the rim and bouncing on the ground at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin and guard Javon Pickett took questions. It was brief as the team prepped for its final dress rehearsal before Wednesday’s Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois.
Pickett is all too familiar with this rivalry. Growing up in Belleville, Illinois, and originally signing with the Fighting Illini, he knows what comes with the game and what’s at stake. Pickett is 3-0 against Illinois, averaging 15.6 points against his home state’s flagship program.
“It’s gonna be a battle, it’s gonna be a war,” Pickett said. “Both teams are gonna go out there and play as hard as they can.”
Wednesday will be the 52nd meeting between the Tigers and Illini, with Illinois leading the series 32-19. Missouri has won the previous three meetings, largely behind Pickett, including the 81-78 decision last season in Columbia. Illinois took the previous five matchups before the Tigers broke the streak in 2018.
“(We) always want to take back that trophy,” Pickett said. “Never want to wait another year to play this game. Just want to go out there and compete, do our best to get the win and make sure we gotta do what we gotta do.”
Both teams have disappointed in part this season. The Illini are 8-3 but have won six of their past seven games, the lone defeat coming to unbeaten No. 11 Arizona. Their other losses came against Marquette and Cincinnati. Illinois is just outside the AP Top 25, receiving 49 votes and would be No. 29 if the rankings extended that far.
As for Missouri, the Tigers are 6-5 and coming off their most complete performance of the season in the 83-75 win over Utah. However, Missouri dropped bad games to Kansas City and Wichita State and was blown out by Florida State and No. 7 Kansas. The Tigers’ hadn’t beaten a high-power opponent before the Utes, with their other wins coming against Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, SMU and NAIA outfit Paul Quinn.
However, there is a hope that beating Utah is a momentum shift for the remainder of the season as SEC play approaches.
“We’re feeling really good,” Pickett said. “We’ve been having really good practices. ... Just doing the small things the coaches want us to do.”
Illinois’ 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn is no stranger to the game either. Despite the loss, he scored 19 points against Missouri last season and is likely to be a threat again for the Illini. Cockburn averages 21.4 points and 11.9 rebounds this season.
Part of Martin’s focus will be keeping Cockburn quiet off the jumper and offensive rebounds.
“You got to match his physicality, but you got to make him work for post positions,” Martin said. ... “You don’t want to add to those things like that, you want to eliminate those things.”
Rebounding is the key to this game. Missouri is a solid rebounding team, with Kobe Brown being the third-best on the boards in the SEC with an average of 9.1. While that isn’t as high as Cockburn, it’s nearly four more than Illinois’ second-highest rebounder Da’Monte Williams at 5.8.
“If we have to do a lot of blocking out that means they’re missing shots, and that means our defense is sound and solid,” Martin said. “We have to make those guys miss shots, but if we’re not spending a lot of time blocking out that means teams are making shots. That’s not a good thing.”