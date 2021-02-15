Missouri men’s basketball will be without center Jeremiah Tilmon against Georgia on Tuesday, the program confirmed.
Tilmon is taking a leave of absence following a death in his family and will not travel with the team to Athens, Georgia. This is the second straight game he will miss; Tilmon didn’t play in Saturday’s home loss to Arkansas. Tilmon has averaged 12.8 points and leads the Tigers at 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
MU men’s basketball falls to No. 20 in AP rankings
The Tigers moved down 10 spots to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 ranking released Monday. This is Missouri’s 10th straight week in the AP Top 25.
The Tigers went 0-2 last week, losing to Mississippi 80-59 and Arkansas 86-81.
Among other SEC teams, Alabama moved up three spots to No. 8, and Tennessee moved down three spots to No. 19. Arkansas moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season, coming in at No. 24. Florida and LSU also received votes.
Tigers move down in NET rankings
In the latest NCAA Evaluation Tools rankings, Missouri moved down 13 spots from last week to No. 37. The Tigers are now the sixth-highest-ranked SEC team. Ahead of Missouri is No. 9 Alabama, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 24 Arkansas, No. 26 LSU and No. 28 Florida.
The Tigers are 5-4 against Quadrant 1 opponents. Quadrant 1 wins are home wins over teams ranked Nos. 1-30 in the NET, neutral-site wins over Nos. 1-50 or road wins over Nos. 1-75. Missouri’s Quadrant 1 wins came against No. 4 Illinois and No. 9 Alabama at home, and No. 12 Tennessee and No. 24 Arkansas on the road and No. 47 Oregon at a neutral site.
Missouri’s tournament projection
According to CBS College Hoops analyst Jerry Palm, Missouri currently projects as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Palm projects the Tigers will play No. 12 seed University of California, Santa Barbara.
Palm projects five other SEC schools currently would make the tournament. Alabama is projected to be a No. 2 seed, Tennessee sits as a No. 4 seed, along with Florida as No. 6, Arkansas as No. 7 and LSU as No. 8 seeds.