FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Road energy, or lack thereof, has been a recurring issue throughout the season for Missouri men's basketball.
The Tigers have just one true road victory (at Temple on Dec. 7) and are winless away from Mizzou Arena in the Southeastern Conference. But with Missouri having won three of its last four games and the Razorbacks losers of five straight, Saturday afternoon's game might have been the Tigers' best chance yet to finally snatch a league road victory.
Alas, thanks to Isaiah Joe's return for Arkansas and a monster second half from the Razorbacks' Desi Sills, Missouri's road woes continued with a 78-68 defeat at Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas earned redemption for the Tigers' 83-79 overtime win in Columbia two weekends ago by overcoming a hot Missouri shooting start and getting into one of its own, as well as by bothering the Tigers' backcourt enough to make up for its lack of size in the low post.
Kobe Brown (17 points), Dru Smith (15) and Xavier Pinson (15) led a three-headed attack for Missouri. The Tigers dominated the rebounding margin (36-23) and stayed in striking distance of the Razorbacks, but a combination of Missouri turnovers and quality deep shooting by Arkansas eventually did Cuonzo Martin's team in for good.
Isiah Joe, the Razorbacks' second-leading scorer who had been out for the last five games in recovery from knee surgery, started for the first time since Feb. 1 and didn't look as if he'd missed a beat.
Joe finished with a game-high 21 points, combining with Sills — who scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half — to hit 9 for 16 from the 3-point line and lead the Hogs' offensive attack as SEC leading scorer Mason Jones (12 points) was held under his usual team-leading average of 20.8 points per game.
The Tigers started with the hot hand, going on a 24-11 run from the opening tip on the strength of 8 for 10 shooting from the field, but the good vibes didn't continue. The Hogs eventually went on a 24-9 run of their own to close out the first half. Once Arkansas took a 35-33 lead to go into the intermission, it didn't trail again.
Arkansas, the nation's leading 3-point defensive team holding opponents to 25.7% from deep, showcased that defensive talent on the perimeter with force against Missouri on Saturday. The Tigers shot an abysmal 4 for 21 (19%) from beyond the arc, including just 1 for 10 during the second half when Missouri needed it most as it attempted a comeback.
Missouri's SEC road trip continues in Nashville on Wednesday against SEC basement-dweller Vanderbilt. Opening tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
