Myreon Jones hadn’t scored more than 10 points for Florida in seven games, a stretch dating back to a Jan. 8 loss to now-No. 1 Auburn. Two games and seven days later, he lost his starting spot for the Gators.
Against Missouri men’s basketball Wednesday, though, he gave Gators coach Mike White some things to consider in his team’s 66-65 win. Jones finished with a game-high 18 points, 15 of which came in the first half, to lead Florida to a crucial win in its attempt to reach the NCAA Tournament. The Gators were projected to be on the right side of the bubble in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology.
“I thought he was more of a presence, had more of a nose for the basketball,” White said. “He’s remained consistent with his work ethic. He lives in the gym, and it’s really important to him. Our guys are happy for him.”
Jones had18 points, his second-highest total this season, only coming behind his 20 points against Elon in Florida’s first game. He also contributed five rebounds, all on the defensive end, and one assist.
“He got a little bit grimier defensively and on the glass,” White said. “And that’s something that he can learn in all of these guys — it’s what comes first. That’s something that we can control, and sometimes making shots follows it.”
Jones didn’t make a field goal in the second half but was crucial down the stretch. He grabbed a rebound and got Florida moving in transition. He got the ball back on the wing and lined up a 3 but was fouled. He hit the three subsequent free throws to get the Gators back within three points.
His 32 minutes against Missouri was the most he’s played since he clocked 34 minutes Jan. 12 in a 64-58 loss to now-No. 25 LSU. That was the last game he started.
Since then, Jones averaged 5.3 points with two matchups where he didn’t register any points.
“We tell Myreon everyday, ‘Keep shooting, the shot’s gonna fall,’” Florida guard Tyree Appleby said. “This game, he caught on fire.”
Jones, a transfer from Penn State, wasn’t the only one who caused Missouri problems. Appleby finished with 17 points, including two vital free throws on the Gators’ final possession. Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who scored 11 points for Charleston Southern against Missouri in the infamous 68-60 win in Columbia in 2019, scored 12 points Wednesday. Brandon McKissic, who is from Ferguson and transferred to Florida from UMKC, grabbed three rebounds and had two assists in 21 minutes.
“I think, collectively, we’ve gotta guard better, keeping players out of the paint,” Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III said.
Florida, for the season, shoots 42.8% from the 3-point line. Against Missouri, the Gators shot 43.5% for the game but 57.1% in the first half on 8 of 14 from deep. Five of those 3s came from Jones.
All of his points outside his free throws in the second half came from the 3-point line. Jones missed his only 3-point attempt in the second half, but the damage was already done.
“Just got to keep him off the line, stand on his numbers,” Missouri forward Kobe Brown said. “Beating him to his spots or getting to his spots at the same time with him so he couldn’t get a chance to get the shot off.”