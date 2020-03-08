For Jontay Porter, the long road to playing organized basketball again has seemingly come to an end.
The former Missouri men's basketball forward signed a deal Sunday afternoon with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies, news first broke by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and later confirmed by the Grizzlies on Twitter. Terms of the contract were not disclosed, only that it is a "multi-year deal," per ESPN's report.
Before playing at Missouri, Porter played at Tolton High School in Columbia, where he won the 2016 state championship alongside his brother Michael. Porter was a Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team selection in 2017-18, his lone season playing for the Tigers. The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks that season coming mostly off of the bench, earning the league's Sixth Man of the Year Award in the process.
Eventually opting to return for his sophomore season after entering his name in the 2018 NBA Draft pool, Porter tore both his ACL and MCL in a preseason scrimmage and missed the entire 2018-19 season. He declared for the 2019 NBA Draft — despite re-tearing his ACL in a pickup game in March — and wasn't selected, his durability likely a factor in his draft stock declining from second-round projection to undrafted.
A free agent since, Porter will finally get a chance to test his talents at the professional level, joining his older brother and current Denver Nugget, Michael, as the second member of the Porter family on an NBA roster.
"The Memphis Grizzlies (Sunday) announced that the team has signed forward/center Jontay Porter," the Grizzlies said in a release. "Porter continues to make great progress in his rehab and is projected to return in advance of next season."
Porter will join an exciting young core in Memphis that includes rising stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. It is unclear at the moment how much, if any, time a fully-healthy Porter will spend playing with the Grizzlies' G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.
Porter did not respond to the Missourian's request for comment.