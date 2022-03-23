Cleveland State won the 2021-22 Horizon League regular-season title. New Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates led the Vikings to the title for the second season in a row, and eyed another NCAA Tournament berth.
That Vikings roster included seven players from junior colleges across the country. One of those players, Torrey Patton, wasn’t originally recruited by Gates. Coming out of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, Patton signed with Cleveland State a short time before Gates replaced Dennis Felton.
When Gates was brought in, Indian Hills coach Hank Plona reached out to talk about his player. Gates and Plona had a prior relationship from Gates’ time as an assistant at Florida State under Leonard Hamilton. He tried to bring Tyon Grant-Foster to Tallahassee, Florida, before he landed at Kansas.
The pair talked about Patton for about 20 minutes.
“I think the world of Torrey, so I wanted to make sure that whoever got that job knew that Torrey was there and would be a very good player,” Plona said. “When Coach Gates got (the job), I thought it would be a perfect fit.
“I thought Torrey would help Coach Gates right from the start and I thought Coach Gates would be great for Torrey.”
The result? Patton was a three-year starter for Gates at Cleveland State and won two Horizon League regular-season titles and a conference tournament. He played in the NCAA Tournament for the Vikings against a Houston team that made the Final Four that season.
Gates has been described as a “relentless recruiter.” The term was used three times at his introductory press conference as Missouri’s new coach Tuesday, and that statement extends to four levels. He targets players from high schools, junior colleges, transfers and international recruits.
That has led him to gain the reputation of being a top recruiter and one of the better up-and-coming coaches in the country.
As the path from community college to Division I becomes more viable, Gates has been using the path since he was an assistant. Gates said athletes choose the JuCo route for a multitude of reasons. He listed being under-evaluated and hitting late growth spurts among others.
“Some kids have chosen that route, whereas it was negative (in) the ‘80s and ‘90s,” Gates said Tuesday. “JuCo meant you were in trouble academically and you didn’t meet the standards.”
He said those standards have changed. And with that, junior colleges have become a fertile recruiting ground.
“You have to be able to recruit the country,” Gates said, “and, last I checked, basketball is there in JuCo.”
That philosophy has worked, and not just on the junior college front.
At Florida State, Gates was a crucial part of a staff that signed 13 players who were rated as four- or five-star recruits and 15 top-150 players. Ten players made it to the NBA.
“He comes across like he cares a ton and he does not come across as a salesman at all,” Plona said. “I think he’s genuinely trying to find and then recruit the guys that fit him, that fit his personality, that he knows will get him excited to show up and coach every single day.”
There is talent in the community and junior college areas. Per jucorecruiting.com, 28 former junior college players have been selected for the NBA All-Star Game. Current NBA players who came through the junior college pipeline include the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler and the Phoenix Suns’ Jae Crowder.
Both those players transferred and had success at Division I programs, as have other junior college recruits.
Given Gates’ familiarity with the landscape of junior college recruiting, he could bring that success to Missouri.
“Each one of those guys he took, just knowing this level, I thought he was really smart for taking,” Plona said. “I think he does a great job of evaluating and finding guys that can clearly help but are getting under-recruited.
“When they took all of those guys, it doesn’t surprise me at all that they’ve won and those guys have helped. ... I think his ultimate strength is that they put the work in to find the guys that he knows can help him win and build those relationships.”