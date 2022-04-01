Junior college recruit Sean East has Missouri men's basketball in his top six choices for his next school. Per jucorecruiting.com, East is the No. 2 JUCO recruit.
The Tigers landed the No. 1 recruit — Mohamed Diarra — shortly after Dennis Gates was announced as the new coach.
East also has Kentucky, BYU, Clemson, South Florida and Oregon in his top six. He did not give an indication as to when he would announce his commitment.
Should East commit to Missouri, he would be Gates' third commitment. Diarra was the first, and Milwaukee transfer DeAndre Gholston was the second.
East averaged 20.9 points and 4.3 rebounds for John A. Logan Community College this season. He also had 187 assists.