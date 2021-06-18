Junior forward Kobe Brown is ready to be a leader

Cuonzo Martin and his Missouri men's basketball team are coming off their second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years. That would seem like a stepping stone for most some programs, but if the Tigers are to take the next step, they'll have significant shoes to fill.
MU lost four key contributors to graduation, including All-SEC players Dru Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon. The team also lost five players to the transfer portal, including three-year starter Mark Smith. That has led to roster turnover unlike anything that Martin has had to deal with during his four seasons as the Tigers' head coach.
One of the only returning players with starting experience is junior forward Kobe Brown. The Huntsville, Alabama, native has started 52 games in his two years with the program, averaging 8 points and 6.2 rebounds his sophomore year.
That was in a glue guy role, however, as upperclassmen Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson and Tilmon took a lot of the shots. Martin and the junior forward think Brown is ready to step up as a leader for the team in the 2021-22 season.
“I think Javon (Pickett) and Kobe have done a tremendous job transitioning into that role,” Martin said. “They are easy guys to follow because they work hard and go about their business in the classroom and on the floor.”
“It’s definitely different to have Dru and Tilly not here,” Brown said. “You know I learned a lot from them, so it should be a pretty easy transition to help the rest of the guys that are coming in.”
There has been so much roster turnover that two upperclassmen can't be the only ones bringing the team together. Martin has done a lot to help the team bond, from off-court events to keeping everyone on the same page at practice.
“Cuonzo is just being himself, he’s a great coach, great guy on and off the court,” Brown said. “He’s helping everybody with their strengths and weaknesses, helping them add things to their games.”
Off the court, Brown is expected to be a leader, but his contributions on the court will be important in 2021-22. He had huge games, like a 16-point performance in the SEC Tournament against Georgia, but the forward needs to be more consistent as a junior. He shot just 25% from beyond the arc and just 54% from the free-throw line.
The Tigers coach has seen improvement in that department so far in summer workouts, saying Brown "has been really shooting the ball.”
But Brown is hoping to extend more than just his shooting range.
“Just naming one thing is hard, I want to be better overall,” Brown said. “I just want to be able to make that next step to contribute to the team moving forward.”
Kobe will not be the only Brown brother in Columbia this winter. His brother Kaleb is joining the Tigers as a three-star recruit from Lee High School in Huntsville. This will be the second time in five seasons with Missouri that Martin will have a pair of brothers on the team, following the Porters in 2018.
Kobe is excited to see what his brother brings to the table.
“He’s going to bring IQ on the court, he is a really smart player,” Kobe Brown said. “He’s tall and big to be a point guard, so he should be able to help the team in many different places.”
Off the court, having his brother around campus has been a pleasant change in the junior’s life. It's an opportunity to reunite after the brothers spent two years on the same team at Lee High School while providing some competition on the court.
“It’s cool because I haven’t gotten to see him too often the last two years, so it’s good to have him here,” Kobe Brown said. “We are enjoying each other’s company.
“It’s going to be fun helping him get to where he wants to be. He’s also always pushing me to get to where I want to be, so that’s a lot of fun.”
Martin says it’s easy to tell that the two are brothers.
“They are around each other all the time,” he said.