After spending 46 days in the transfer portal, Kaleb Brown announced his decision to return to Missouri men’s basketball for the 2023-24 season. Brown made the announcement to return Tuesday afternoon via a post to his Twitter account.
The 6-foot-7, 250-pound guard appeared in 11 games for MU during the 2022-23 season. He scored a season-high four points against SIU-Edwardsville.
One season prior, Brown appeared in 27 games with one start. His best stretch of play came over a three-game span in February 2022. Three days after scoring six points against Florida on Feb. 2, he tallied two points, a career-high six rebounds, an assist and a block in a win over Texas A&M. At Vanderbilt three days later, Brown scored a career-high seven points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.
Brown, who has two remaining seasons of eligibility, joins Aidan Shaw, Nick Honor and Noah Carter, Jackson Francois and Mabor Majak as confirmed returners from the Tigers’ 2022-23 team. MU guards Isiaih Mosley and Sean East have remaining eligibility but have yet to publicly confirm if they are returning.
For the 2023-24 season, Brown will be the only player on the roster who played for former coach Cuonzo Martin. Kaleb’s brother, Kobe Brown, announced he was staying in the NBA Draft on May 31 while Ronnie DeGray III transferred to Wichita State in late March.
Date set for Border War, Memphis games
The Border War returns Dec. 9 at the Phog.
Kansas men’s basketball announced its nonconference slate for the 2023-24 season Monday, with Missouri set to visit Allen Fieldhouse for the third matchup in the six-game series on the second Saturday in December. The time for the game has yet to be announced.
CBS Spots’ Jon Rothstein also reported Tuesday morning that Missouri will host Memphis on Nov. 10, which puts it in the first week of the season.