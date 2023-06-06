After spending 46 days in the transfer portal, Kaleb Brown announced his decision to return to Missouri men’s basketball for the 2023-24 season. Brown made the announcement to return Tuesday afternoon via a post to his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound guard appeared in 11 games for MU during the 2022-23 season. He scored a season-high four points against SIU-Edwardsville.

