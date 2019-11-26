KANSAS CITY — Missouri athletics needed a bit of happiness to come its way Tuesday night.
It’d been a rough day. In the early afternoon, the NCAA announced it is upholding sanctions, most notably postseason bans, for the football, baseball and softball programs, after a 19-week wait since MU first filed its appeal.
Later, MU athletic director Jim Sterk and chancellor Alexander Cartwright gave a scathing review of the NCAA and its appeals process in a press conference at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
Perhaps a win against an old Big 12 Conference foe, Oklahoma, in the Hall of Fame Classic third-place game in the evening was what the athletic department needed to rejuvenate its, and its fans, spirits.
But despite the Tigers’ best efforts — a rally that took a double-digit deficit all the way down to one point against the Sooners — the gloom around MU sports continued.
Missouri gave up its most points so far in the 2019-20 season in a 77-66 loss to Oklahoma, meaning the Tigers finished fourth out of the four teams in this year’s Classic.
Both of the Tigers’ games over the past two days started the same way: with a hot-shooting big man hitting from 3-point range early en route to a 15-3 Missouri disadvantage in the game’s first four minutes.
Against Butler on Monday, it was forward Bryce Golden hitting his first three shots, two of which came from deep. Against Oklahoma, it was forward Brady Manek hitting his first four shots — all from deep — as he finished with 17 points.
Slow starts plagued Missouri all tournament long, and Tigers’ personnel — from players to coaches — knew it.
“Both teams (Butler and Oklahoma) came out really hot, but also that’s just on us,” Tigers’ guard Mark Smith said. “We really got to communicate better defensively. We just talked about it in the locker room ... we really got to find a way to come out the first five to seven minutes a lot better. This loss is a pain to everybody in the right way, to come back and get better.”
Cuonzo Martin was frustrated with the Tigers’ defensive play. Some of it was a matter of his team failing to defend over 40 minutes; other times it was contemplating a switch to zone when Martin’s normal man-to-man wasn’t working.
“I think we have to be better,” Martin said. “I think tonight, you possibly look at playing a zone. If teams are smaller with five guys that can make plays, that puts your fives in such a tough position if you’re trying to defend like that. We dig ourselves holes defensively and all of a sudden say, ‘Let’s play some defense.’ Just too hard (to do) against teams that score the ball.”
Guard Mark Smith led the Tigers with 18 points, all of which were scored in the game’s final 24 minutes, while forward Jeremiah Tilmon, Jr. found his form with 13 points after being held scoreless against Butler.
Torrence Watson also had one of his strongest games of the season, playing 32 minutes and scoring 11 points on 3-for-5 shooting from deep. But part of that high workload was due to reserve guard Xavier Pinson exiting the game with a knee injury, which Martin confirmed postgame. Its severity is currently unknown.
“I hope not,” Martin said when asked if the injury would be long-term. “Doctors and trainers said he was hurt ... so that was it. I didn’t go any further after that.”
The Sooners, meanwhile, had four players finish in double figures, including game-leading scorer Austin Reaves, who ended his night with a double-double and an excellent stat line of 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger, after the Sooners started slowly in a 73-54 loss to Stanford on Monday night, knew his team had to take control early against the Tigers. He was pleased to see his squad do just that Tuesday.
“It’s hard to do against Missouri. Brady (Manek) got us off to a great start; making a few threes there early picked up everyone else’s confidence,” Kruger said. “We got off to a horrible start last night, so this kind of jump-started us a bit tonight. They’ve got some tough matchups ... so proud of our guys for hanging in there.”
The Tigers have a week-long break before returning to play. They’ll take on non-conference foe Charleston Southern at 7 p.m. next Tuesday at Mizzou Arena, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network+.